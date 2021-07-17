Home NEWS Main Winners At The Cannes Film Festival
Main Winners At The Cannes Film Festival
French director Julia Ducournau (C) poses on stage with (fromL) Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Israeli director Nadav Lapid, French actress Agathe Rousselle, French actor Vincent Lindon and US music composer Russell Mael after she won the Palme d’Or for her film “Titane” at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on July 17, 2021. Valery HACHE / bioreports

The Cannes film festival ended Saturday in the south of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d’Or.

Here is a list of the main winners:

– Palme d’Or: Julia Ducournau for “Titane” (France)

– Grand Prix: Shared by Ashgar Farhadi for “A Hero” (Iran) and Juho Kuosmanen for “Compartment No.6” (Finland)

– Best director: Leos Carax “Annette” (France)

– Best actress: Renate Reinsve for “Worst Person in the World” (Norway)

– Best actor: Caleb Landry Jones for “Nitram” (US)

READ ALSO: French Shocker ‘Titane’ Wins Palme d’Or

– Best screenplay: Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe for “Drive My Car” (Japan)

– Jury prize: Shared by Nadav Lapid for “Ahed’s Knee” (Israel) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul for “Memoria” (Thailand)

– Best first film: Antoneta Kusijanovic for “Murina” (Croatia)

– Best short film: Hong Kong’s “All The Crows In The World” Tang Yi

