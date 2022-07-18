mailantarki-mourns-gombe-kingmaker

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Gombe State, Khamisu Mailantarki, has described the death of Haruna Abdullahi, a kingmaker in Gombe Emirate, as a great loss to the traditional institution.

Mailantarki, in his condolence message to the family, said the deceased contributed immensely to the peace and harmonious co-existence among Gombe residents.

Abdullahi died while battling a protracted ailment last Monday at the age of 94. The governorship hopeful said the late Abdullahi, who was the Ajiyan Gombe and district head of Kwami, was a great traditional icon.

He added: “The passing of the traditional leader is a huge loss to Kwami Local Council and the state because he was a revered leader that rendered selfless service to humanity throughout his reign.”

