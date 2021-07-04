mahomes-on-richardson:-‘just-let-her-run!’

Plenty of people were outraged on social media after track star Sha’Carri Richardson was suspended after she tested positive for marijuana last month and is now unable to run in the 100-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics.

Richardson, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said Friday, accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for THC at the trials. She has since been retroactively disqualified from the trials, and will now not be able to compete in her signature event in the Olympics later this month.

Richardson confirmed on “The Today Show” on Friday that she ingested marijuana days before the trials, shortly after she learned of the death of her biological mother. She also apologized to fans and sponsors.

“I know what I did, I know what I’m supposed to do, what I’m allowed not to do,” she said. “And I still made that decision.”

White House addresses Richardson’s suspension

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Richardson’s suspension on Friday.

While she praised Richardson personally, Psaki said that the White House was not involved and will not get involved with USADA’s decisions.

“This was an independent decision made by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, not a decision that would be made by the U.S. government, as is appropriate,” Psaki said. “We will certainly leave them the space and room to make their decision about anti-doping policies that need to be implemented.

“I will also note that Sha’Carri Richardson is an inspiring young woman who has gone through a lot personally, and she also happens to be one of the fastest women in the world, and that’s an important part of the story as well.”

Patrick Mahomes, others slam Richardson’s suspension

Even though marijuana is legal recreationally in 19 states, including the one where Richardson used it before the trials, the World Anti-Doping Agency still considers it a “substance of abuse.”

Naturally, Richardson’s suspension didn’t sit well with many on social media after the news broke.

