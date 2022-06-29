maharashtra’s-uddhav-thackeray-govt-to-face-floor-test-on-june-30:-all-you-need-to-know

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has convened a special session of the state assembly, asking chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the house.

The governor cited a letter he received from 7 Independent MLAs and media reports of 39 MLAs withdrawing support to the MVA government in calling for the floor test.

Here’s what the letter from governor Koshiyari to the Maharashtra assembly secretary said on tomorrow’s floor test:

* A special session of the Maharashtra to be summoned on June 30 at 11am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the chief minister

* The proceedings of the floor test to be concluded “in any case” by 5pm and “shall not be adjourned for any reason whatsoever.”

* Members to rise from their seats for the purpose of counting votes

* Appropriate arrangements to be made for the proceedings of the House to be telecast live

* The entire proceedings of the trust vote to be videographed by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat through an independent agency and submitted to the governor

* Adequate security deployment to be made outside and inside the Vidhan Bhavan to maintain the sanctity of the voting process, in view of “provocative statements made by certain leaders.”

* Communication issued to the chief minister regarding the floor test on Thursday



