maharashtra’s-most-recent-sars-cov-2-surge-shows-signs-of-slowdown

PUNE: There has been a sharp deceleration in Covid-19’s growth rate across the state, health officials, who cited week-on-week data, said.

“Covid cases grew 140% during the May 30-June 5 week, compared to the week before that (May 23-29). The week-on-week rise during June 15-21 was 45%, compared to June 8-14 and the growth rate in the last week of June (June 21-27) was just 7%, when compared to the June 14-20 period,” state surveillance officer,

Dr Pradip Awate

said.

He said the weekly trends are the first indications of an imminent drop in the state’s caseload.

“For the first time since the new surge began, we expect a lower number of new cases in Maharashtra during the first week of July, in comparison to June last week. Weekly cases dropped in districts of Mumbai and Palghar in the last week of June, but grew in locations such as Raigad and Pune. But like the third wave, the latest surge in Pune began after Mumbai’s, so it is natural the state capital sees a dip before Pune,” Dr Awate said.

He added that the week from May 30-June 5 had 7,253 new cases in the state while June 6-June 12 saw 17,380 cases. Later, the week from June 13-19 recorded 25,712 patients and between June 20 and June 26, there were 26,917 Covid detections.

“The growth rate has dropped significantly, down to single-digits. Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad and Palghar are currently adding to 92% of the state’s daily cases so drops in these places will slow down Covid growth for the entire state,” Dr Awate said.

Dr

Kapil Zirpe

, member of the Pune Covid-19 task force and the head of the neurotrauma unit of

Ruby Hall Clinic

, said, “One very clear trend we have noticed is Mumbai’s caseload is reducing while Pune’s has increased. So, Pune’s decline is expected a little later than Mumbai’s. But the good thing is most cases are mild, and can be managed with home isolation. Hospitalisations are mostly among the immunocompromised and a set of elderly who may have missed booster jabs. ”

Health officials had earlier said that Covid severity was low in most new patients due to the circulation of milder Omicron variants.

Maharashtra in June saw limited circulation of subvariants BA. 4 and BA. 5, which appear to replicate better in lung cells than the original Omicron variants, the officials said.

