maharashtra-political-crisis:-sena-prepares-to-move-sc-if-governor-asks-uddhav-to-take-floor-test

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena is preparing to move the

Supreme Court

if governor B S Koshyari asks CM

Uddhav Thackeray

to prove his majority on the floor of the assembly. According to reports, a section of independent legislators may approach Koshyari, saying they have withdrawn support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, following which it has lost its majority.

At the time of formation of the MVA government, these independent legislators had extended support to Thackeray. If they approach the governor, Koshyari will have no option but to ask Thackeray to prove his majority.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said he was not aware if a petition has been filed before Kolshyari, but if he directs the CM to prove his majority, Sena will approach the Supreme Court. During the course of hearing of the petition filed by rebel Shiv Sena leader

Eknath Shinde

, the Supreme Court had observed that the deputy speaker of the legislative assembly cannot disqualify the rebel legislators till July 12. “Our information is that the SC has ordered status quo. Further, the court orally declined to pass any order in connection with the no- confidence motion. So it is expected that

Raj Bhavan

will not ask the CM to prove his majority on the floor of the house. If directions are issued for a floor test, then Sena will approach SC,” Sawant said.

Public works minister Ashok Chavan said since the SC has ordered status quo, he does not think Raj Bhavan will order a floor test. “In my opinion, it is a sub-judice matter. Everyone will have to wait till July 12,” he said.

Former CM Prithviraj Chavan too felt it would be wrong to ask the CM to hold a floor test. “There were three main issues before the apex court: disqualification of legislators who defied the party whip, no- confidence motion against deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal and appointment of Shiv Sena legislature party leader Ajay Choudhary. I feel that in view of the clear legal position, Raj Bhavan will not ask the CM to prove his majority on the floor of the house,” he said.

The MVA’s lawyer Devdutt Kamat had contended in SC that till the pendency of the petition, Raj Bhavan should be restrained from asking the CM to prove his majority. The apex court declined to pass an order but gave liberty to Sena to approach it if it is aggrieved by any order.

