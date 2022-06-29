maharashtra-political-battle-in-sc:-shiv-sena-says-governor’s-floor-test-order-‘illegal’

NEW DELHI: The Shiv Sena has knocked the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on Maharashtra governor BS Koshiyari’s order for a floor test for the Uddhav Thackeray government on Thursday, June 30.

Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu in his petition termed Governor’s decision to call for floor test as illegal as he didn’t take into account deputy speaker’s disqualification notices to 16 of 39 rebel MLAs. He said none of 39 MLAs wrote to governor withdrawing support to MVA govt.

The Supreme Court in an earlier order has given the 16 MLAs time till July 11 to respond to the disqualification notice.

Prabhu said that the governor should have shown deference to the pending proceedings before the SC, which is seized of the issue relating to disqualification notices to 16 rebel MLAs and not called for floor test.

“In view of the undue haste with which the Hon’ble Governor has proceeded to act on the request of the Leader of Opposition to direct the conduct of a floor test, it is submitted that the impugned communication/directions is completely arbitrary and illegal and therefore violative of Article 14 of the Constitution, apart from giving a fillip to the Constitutionally abhorrent sin of defection which the Tenth Schedule seeks to curtail,” the petition says.

He also said the floor test decision has been taken “on the ‘aid and advice of the leader of opposition’, which is not contemplated under Constitution.” He said governor has called for floor test after meeting Devendra Fadnavis and without seeking CM Uddhav Tackeray’s response.

Sena’s petition said “the impugned directions (by the governor) ought not to have been issued without the aid and advice of the council of the ministers led by the chief minister.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP met governor Koshiyari after returning from Delhi on Tuesday night. During his day trip to the capital, he held discussions with Union home minister Amit shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.



