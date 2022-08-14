Home Uncategorized Maharashtra government officials to say ‘Vande Mataram’ while attending phone calls in offices
Uncategorized

Maharashtra government officials to say ‘Vande Mataram’ while attending phone calls in offices

by News
0 views

MUMBAI: Newly-appointed

Maharashtra Cultural

Affairs Minister

Sudhir Mungantiwar

on Sunday said all officials of the state government will have to say “

Vande Mataram

” instead of hello while receiving phone calls in offices. “We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence).

Hence I want officials to say ‘Vande Mataram’ over the phone instead of hello,” he said.

He said a formal government order will be out by August 18.

“I want all government officials in the state to say ‘Vande Mataram’ (while receiving phones) till January 26 next year,” he said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2023: Why I went to supreme court against...

Illegal Miners: Gani Adams Appeals To Osun Govt...

Just for kicks: Chiefs S Reid boots successful...

Taliban government wants to have positive ties with...

Colombia’s Petro replaces security chiefs in human rights...

Transfer: I’ve bad feeling about him – Lou...

Taliban disperses Afghan women’s march for ‘work and...

NUJ kicks as police arrest Akwa Ibom newspaper...

Transfer: Willian’s contract terminated ahead of move to...

EPL: He was second best player after Foden...

Leave a Reply