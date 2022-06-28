maharashtra-crisis:-we’ve-asked-governor-to-direct-cm-uddhav-thackeray-to-prove-majority,-says-fadnavis

NEW DELHI: BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra

Fadnavis

met state

Governor

Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Mumbai’s Raj Bhavan late on Tuesday and submitted a letter requesting him to ask CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority in the Assembly.

After waiting for over a week as the Maharashtra political crisis played out between the MVA government and the rebel camp led by Eknath

Shinde

, the BJP on Tuesday finally made its move. The development came hours after Fadnavis met BJP chief J P Nadda and Union home minister Amit shah in Delhi.

“We informed the Governor that the Thackeray-led government is in the minority as 39 MLAs of the Shiv Sena want to snap ties with the Congress and NCP [the other parties in the alliance govt],” said Fadnavis.

Earlier in the day, Shinde had told reporters that he and his 49 MLAs (39 from Shiv Sena and 10 Independents) would be returning to Mumbai soon.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had granted relief to the rebel camp by allowing the legislators time till July 12 to reply to the disqualification notice sent to them by the deputy speaker.

In reaction, the Shiv Sena had requested the apex court to also direct that no floor test can be held till the time of the next hearing.

The SC, however, refused to entertain the request. “We cannot pass order on floor test as that would create unnecessary complications. If anything illegal happens, you can always move this court,” the SC had said.

(With inputs from agencies)