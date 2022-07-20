Home Uncategorized Maha politics: SC says pleas filed by Sena, rebel MLAs raise constitutional questions
Maha politics: SC says pleas filed by Sena, rebel MLAs raise constitutional questions

by News
NEW DELHI: The

Supreme Court

on Wednesday said the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs raise many constitutional questions which require consideration by a larger bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice

N V Ramana

directed the parties to formulate issues which require examination by a larger bench by July 27.

“After hearing the counsels it has been agreed that some issues may, if necessary, be referred to a larger bench also. Keeping in mind the same, to enable the parties to frame the issues, let them file the same preferably by next Wednesday,” the bench also comprising Justices

Krishna Murari

and

Hima Kohli

said.

The matter will now be heard on August 1.

