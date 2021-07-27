Magu present as IGP decorates 36 commissioners of police – Guardian





The former chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu was today present at the decoration of his course mates who were promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police.

Magu’s name was missing when the list of promoted senior officers was published by the Police Service Commission.

Most of his coursemates who were present at the decoration were excited to take photographs with him.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman while decorating the 36 new CP’s, assured the nation that the posting and redeployment of the Senior Police Officers would further help in driving the new policing vision, which amongst other things, is targeted at improving police services across the country and effectively responding to security threats in the country.

The IGP noted that their promotion to the enviable rank of CP was based on merit and principles of seniority as enshrined in the force order.

He said, “Manpower Development Policy of the Force is a deliberate protocol to identify, elevate, and position professionally competent officers who will act as the Strategic Police Managers that will drive the new policing vision and give effect to strategies at responding to current and emerging security threats in the country.

“The Policy also prioritizes human capacity development and welfare of Police Officers for better police service delivery.”

The IGP, while congratulating the newly promoted officers, charged them to deploy their wealth of experience to support his leadership mission of positively changing the policing and internal security narratives in the country.”

He expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for consistently committing to the Nigeria Police reform agenda.

The IGP also ordered deployment of newly promoted Assistant Inspectors General of Police.

AIG Usman Belel, AIG John Amadi and AIG Adeleke Adeyinka were posted to FCID Annex Lagos, Maritime and Zone 9 Umuahia respectively.

According to the police spokesman, Frank Mba, “In line with the new Manpower Development Policy of the force, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting and redeployment of 24 Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to Zonal Commands and Formations.”

Mba said AIG SPU Force headquarters, Abuja is AIG Zaki Ahmed, AIG Zone 4 Makurdi is Mustapha Dandaura while AIG Dasuki Galadanchi is in charge of CTU Force headquarters, Abuja.

AIG zone 17 Akure is Okon Etim Ene while AIG border patrol Force headquarters is Usman Nagogo.

AIG Bala Ciroma is in charge of Zone 7, Abuja while AIG Zone 9 Umuahia is AIG Adeleke Adeyika, a former CP in Delta State.

AIG Zone 13 Ukpo, Dunukofia is AIG Muri Umar Musa, while Commandant of Police Academy, Kano is AIG Lawal Jimeta Tanko.

AIG FCID annex, Lagos is Usman Alhassan Belel while AIG Department of Operations, Abuja is AIG Adebola Emmanuel Longe.

AIG Investment Force headquarters, Abuja is AIG Musa Adze, while AIG DICT Force headquarters, Abuja is AIG Philip Sule Maku, with AIG Usman Sule Gomna as AIG Zone 6, Calabar.

AIG Cooperative is AIG Adamu Usman while AIG Zone 3, Yola is AIG Daniel Sokari-Pedro among others.

“The IGP has assured the nation that the posting and redeployment of the Senior Police Officers (SPO’s) will further help in driving the new policing vision, which amongst other things, is targeted at improving policing services across the country and effectively responding to security threats in the country.

“The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers are with immediate effect,” Mba said.

