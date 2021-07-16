magistrate-court-remands-3-for-allegedly-forging,-issuing-fake-affidavits-in-port-harcourt

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has remanded three persons on charges bordering on fraud, felony and conspiracy to forge Rivers State Judiciary Stamps and issuing unauthorized affidavits to members of public

Chindinma Ikeokwu is in one count alleged to have forged three Rivers state High court stamps, the signature of commissioner for Oaths and issued affidavits of different types.

Goodluck Lezoo and Raphael Pie in a two counts charge were also alleged to have committed the same offence.

According to the charges, the suspects are alleged to have deceived their victims that the documents are properties of the Rivers State Judiciary and are genuine to the prejudice of the general public and thereby committed an offence punishable under section of the Criminal Code of Law of Federation, 2004.

The suspects, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate Amadi Nna adjourned till 23rd of July for bail consideration following the bail application by defence counsels while ordering that the suspects be remanded in prisons.

Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, the Port Harcourt branch Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, Prince Onyekwere who represented NBA as the petitioner while speaking about their interest on the matter, said “we noticed that some people are forging affidavits claiming to be commissioners for oath in the judiciary and from our own private investigation, they are not from the judiciary ,those affidavits did not emanate from the judiciary.”

“We also have bank tellers purporting to have paid money into the judiciary account; those monies were not paid into the judiciary”.

“We want to advise members of the public that affidavits are done in court before the commissioner for oaths.”