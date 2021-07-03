Home WORLD NEWS Magical ‘Hobbit house’ with breathtaking California views sells for $1.15M. Look inside
Magical 'Hobbit house' with breathtaking California views sells for $1.15M. Look inside

San Diego artist James T. Hubbell was known for his distinct flare for creating works of art in the form of houses — “hobbit” houses, that is. Yes, we’re talking about those cave-like homes once unique to the Shire in J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings.” And one of those very homes just sold in Escondido, California, for $1.15 million.

“It looks like a fitting home for Frodo or even Fred Flintstone,” the Los Angeles Times said. “But for the past two decades it belonged to artist Gale Pruitt, who periodically offered tours of the one-of-a-kind retreat and most recently listed it for $1.195 million in March.”

The mystical, 2,107-square-foot creation was built in 2005 in the rocky mountain landscape and features stunning panoramic views of Escondido and beyond. The main home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and comes with a guest house as well.

According to the New York Post, Hubbell was the founder of the Ilan-Lael Foundation, an arts education organization, and “is best known for designing and building these organic-style structures that are often referred to as Hobbit houses.”

