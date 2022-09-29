MAFS UK stars who found fame on other dating shows from Naked Attraction to Take Me Out

The latest series of Married At First Sight UK has been explosive to say the least, with many couples struggling to make their marriages work.

Looking for love, especially on TV, is no easy task, but there’s a number of MAFS stars who already have some experience as they’ve appeared on other dating shows.

Some contestants from the current series and last year’s edition of the E4 show have previously tried their luck on TV programmes including Take Me Out before signing up to marry a total stranger.

As MAFS UK continues to grip viewers, here we take a look at some of the contestants who are no strangers to reality TV…

April Banbury April had already appeared on two reality TV shows before she tied the knot with George Roberts on MAFS.

She took part in ITV’s The Cabins in 2021, which sees two strangers placed together in a log cabin for an extended period of time to see if they connect on a romantic level.

April didn’t find long-lasting love on the show, but it wasn’t the first time she’d tried her luck on a dating show.

In 2011, she appeared in Channel 5’s The Bachelor, where she was one of 25 contestants hoping to win the heart of rugby player Gavin Henson. April came in third place on the show but ultimately went home single.

April starred in The Cabins in 2021

(Image: ITV)

She also appeared in The Bachelor

(Image: Channel 5)

Matt Murray Matt has found himself at the centre of the drama on this year’s series of MAFS, with the barber clashing with his wife Gemma and recently deciding to pursue a romance with fellow contestant Whitney.

Before he appeared on MAFS, Matt was briefly seen on Channel 4’s Naked Attraction and while he’s never mentioned it, an eagle-eyed viewer spotted him on the show.

However, it turned out that Matt didn’t get his kit off on Naked Attraction as he wasn’t a contestant, but one of his friends was.

Matt appeared on Naked Attraction

(Image: Instagram)

Someone shared a screenshot of Matt on C4’s Naked Attraction on Twitter

(Image: Twitter)

Jess Potter She was paired with stripper Pjay Finch on MAFS and the pair’s marriage was rather turbulent, but Jess had previously appeared on a Netflix show during her quest for love.

She took part in Sexy Beasts, where she wore a hilarious green zombie mask. Jess formed a connection with Sullie, who hails from New York, but the pair’s romance didn’t last the test of time.

Jess starred in Netflix’s Sexy Beasts

(Image: Netflix)

Become an OK! VIP and get all of our exclusive interviews, videos and stunning photo shoots sent straight to your inbox every week!

You’ll receive an email with stories exclusive only for OK! VIP members, including celebrity house tours, baby reveals, wedding snaps and so much more!

What are you waiting for? Sign up here

Morag Crichton Morag Crichton tied the knot with Luke Dawson on MAFS last year, but her search for love on TV dates back to 2018.

The blonde beauty previously appeared on ITV’s Take Me Out but she spent seven weeks on the show as she failed to find a connection with anyone.

Morag later admitted that she fancied TV host Paddy McGuinness, who presents Take Me Out, more than any of the singletons she met.

Morag Crichton first looked for love on Take Me Out

(Image: ITV)

Nikita Jasmine MAFS was Nikita Jasmine’s first reality TV stint but it looks like she enjoyed it, as she headed straight to Celebs Go Dating after he marriage to Ant Poole fizzled out.

Nikita, who appeared on MAFS in 2021, had an awkward experience on the Channel 4 show as she went on a date with a pal’s ex-boyfriend.

After discovering his dating history, she quickly called things off to avoid anymore awkwardness.

Nikita appeared on Celebs Go Dating after MAFS

(Image: Channel 4)

Richie Dews Richie’s time on MAFS was short-lived after he and Lara Eyre opted to leave the process early on in the series.

Despite exiting the show earlier Richie made quite an impression, and it turns out that he once appeared on ITV’s Take Me Out back in 2010.

He wowed the girls with a guitar serenade on the show and went on to land a date with 26 year old Tasha Tyers.

Richie went looking for a connection on Take Me Out

(Image: ITV)

Married At First Sight UK airs Monday – Thursday on E4 at 9pm.

-

MAFS UK fans distracted during Gemma and Duka chat amid leather jacket scene

MAFS ‘fireworks’ as Adam and pregnant Tayah return for explosive one off reunion

Pregnant MAFS star Tayah asks ‘is hay fever worse this year’ as she’s left sneezing 100 times a day MAFS UK star Tayah Victoria ‘struggling’ with pregnancy: ‘I can’t explain this feeling’ Get exclusive celebrity stories and shoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter

–