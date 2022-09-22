MAFS star Gemma Rose’s life off screen from adorable children to job

This year’s Married At First Sight has had viewers hooked as the couples on the E4 experimental dating show put their trust in experts to find love.

One couple in particular who has been the talk of the town is Gemma Rose and her husband Matt Murray.

The tatted up pair have been the source of much frustration and amusement as their relationship plays out on television and a couple who thought they were a perfect match are realising they’re anything but.

However, out of the show, Gemma, 30, has a much different life as a doting mum to her two children all while running her own business.

Newton Abbot-based Gemma is a mum to sons Ozzy and Cash and often takes to social media to share snaps from their lives as a family of three.

During the summer the trio enjoyed a staycation and Gemma posted a picture of them in the car alongside the caption: “Ozzy and Cash. My absolute world. I am a mum to two hilarious boys.

“Ozzy is my eldest son he’s 11 and he’s incredibly creative and kind. He’s so thoughtful and enjoys helping with housework and spending all my money on clothes [laughing emoj].

“Cash is 4 and a half (don’t forget the half). He’s very musical and affectionate. He loves to have days out and gets so excited about family days out.

“We spend our weekends together going to the cinema, for food and nights away. We love an air bnb [heart emoji].”

Her two sons have recently started new schools and when Gemma was taking them on tours, she joked that she was “too young” to be looking at primary and secondary schools for her two.

She also owns her own business, aptly called Gemma Rose Hair that she began in 2017.

The hair service provides everything from colour to cuts and weaves and tapes for those looking for extensions.

On the show, Gemma’s marriage to Matt has been providing plenty of drama

Gemma’s time on MAFS has been full of tension as it seemed she and Matt disagreed over their sexual energy.

However, on Wednesday fans were left stunned when Matt, 32, claimed that Gemma had “masturbated” in a restaurant.

Following the bust-up, Gemma took to social media on Thursday morning to tell her side of the story.

She wrote: “Matt started making the same dirty jokes on honeymoon and I said you’ve started to do it now? He said yeah I must be getting used to you”.

She added: “By the way I was eating oysters messing about. NOT MASTERBATING,” with three crying laughing emojis.

