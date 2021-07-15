MAFS’ Clara Berghaus Shares New Insight Into Unexpected Divorce From Ryan Oubre – E! Online

From Married at First Sight to blasting Taylor Swift on repeat.

Days after season 12 MAFS couple Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre announced their decision to divorce, a newly single Clara took to TikTok with an update on how she’s trying to move forward.

“After an interesting turn of events,” the 27-year-old said while posing next to a screenshot of news coverage of their split, “it looks like I will be relating to Taylor Swift‘s rerecording of the Red album after all.”

The pop star’s beloved breakup record, set for a re-release in November, is sure to soothe Clara’s heartache. In fact, she claimed to fans in a comment posted to TikTok that she and Ryan were in the midst of a planning a 2022 New Year’s Eve vow renewal ceremony just prior to the breakup.

“If you know anyone who wants a couple hundred dollars worth of New Year’s Eve party decorations send them my way,” Clara responded to a fan.