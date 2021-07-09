Madonna sends support to Britney Spears amid conservationship battle – Today.com

Add Madonna to the list of celebrities supporting Britney Spears in her quest to end her conservatorship.

The Material Girl posted to her Instagram story Thursday a message in support of the pop star, who since 2008 has been under a conservationship involving her father that Spears called “abusive” in a court appearance last month.

“Give this woman her life back,” Madonna captioned a photo of herself wearing a white T-shirt with “Britney Spears” written in purple on the front. “Slavery was abolished so long ago!”

Madonna is the latest celebrity to say that she has Britney Spears’ back. madonna / Instagram

“Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries,” she added. “This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

Spears and Madonna, of course, are no strangers. They are both music legends and created one of the biggest moments in pop culture history when they kissed while performing at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

In June, a judge denied Spears’ request to remove her father as the conservator of her estate, prohibiting her from making decisions about her career, finances or personal life.

The judge’s decision came after Spears said in a hearing that her family forbid her from removing an IUD birth control device in order to have another baby and that a former therapist gave her lithium, adversely affecting her ability to function.

“I’ve been in shock,” she said. “I am traumatized. You know, fake it til you make it, but now I’m telling you the truth. OK. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane and I’m depressed. I cry every day and the reason I’m telling you this is because I don’t know how the state of California can have all this written in the court documents from the time I showed up and do absolutely nothing.”

Madonna is the latest high profile star to speak out in support of Spears. She joins a chorus that includes Christina Aguilera, Cher, Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and Halsey, as well as the thousands of fans who are calling for the conservatorship to end as part of the #FreeBritney movement on social media.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive and that we can sit here all day and say, ‘Oh, conservatorships are here to help people,'” Spears also said at her hearing. “But ma’am, there’s 1,000 conservatorships that are abusive as well.”

She also said her father has enjoyed maintaining an inordinate amount of power over her.

“The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it.”