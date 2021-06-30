Home ENTERTAINMENT Madonna criticised for saying she ‘did it first’ in response to Lil Nas X BET Awards kiss – The Independent
Britney and Madonna shared kiss on stage during 2003 MTV VMAs

Lil Nas X kisses backing dancer at BET Awards

Madonna has been criticised for comparing Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss at the BET Awards to her infamous 2003 kiss with Britney Spears.

Performing his single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) at the award ceremony on Monday (28 June), the rapper ended his set by kissing a male dancer while dressed as an Egyptian pharaoh.

While fans praised Nas for his performance, he received a flurry of homophobic abuse online, with the 22-year-old later commenting that people were “still acting surprised that I am being gay and sexual in performances of a song about gay and sexual s***”.

On Tuesday (29 June), Madonna shared a picture of Nas kissing his dancer on stage alongside a still from her performance from the 2003 MTV VMAs, during which she and Spears famously shared a kiss on stage.

“#Diditfirst,” she captioned the post.

Madonna’s Story prompted a negative reaction from fans, many of whom pointed out the differences between her and Britney’s kiss and Lil Nas X’s as a gay Black man.

“Help not her taking a moment from an actual queer person,” one fan commented.

