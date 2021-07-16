Home WORLD NEWS Made in France: In the Name of War
WORLD NEWS

Made in France: In the Name of War

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
made-in-france:-in-the-name-of-war

From: Featured Documentaries

Shrapnel from Israeli missiles that killed three children in Gaza in 2014 exposes French arms manufacturers, accused of complicity in a French court of law.

Related

Gaza’s children traumatised by war

Six-year-old Suzy Eshkuntana was pulled from the rubble of her home after an Israeli air strike three weeks ago.

From Sheikh Jarrah to Gaza: Journalism under apartheid

Blockade, bombardment and Israeli occupation have not stopped Palestinians from documenting and telling their stories.

Gaza: 11 Days in May

In Gaza there is a saying: “Yesterday is better than today. Today is better than tomorrow because there is no hope.”

Gaza’s 11-year-old rapper [Daylife]

Meet the 11-year-old rapper from Gaza with big ambitions and the talent to bring them to life.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Bonus edition: Football racism, Nicaragua, US Indigenous schools

Iraq PM announces arrests for murder of prominent...

Brazil’s Bolsonaro recovering, hopes to be ‘back in...

Origin of the Species

Events expanding to mark 100 years since John...

Iraqi officials claim killer of prominent analyst arrested

Delta COVID variant now dominant strain worldwide; U.S....

AP blasted for article sympathetic to fleeing Texas...

$73499-Per-Guest World Cruise Sells Out In Less Than...

Covid cases, deaths rising in U.S., as CDC...

Leave a Reply