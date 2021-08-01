Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead just got married – digitalspy.com

Made in Chelsea favourite Binky Felstead got wed to Max Fredrik Darnton last month (July 23).

The couple were surrounded by their nearest and dearest at the Chelsea Old Town Hall for an intimate ceremony, including baby son Wolfie and Binky’s four-year-old daughter India (a flower girl on the day).

In conversation with HELLO! magazine, the reality TV star declared: “It was the most perfect day.”

Binky FelsteadInstagram

Related: The reason these Made in Chelsea stars quit the show – from Millie Mackintosh to Binky Felstead



“Binks looked incredible,” recalled Max. “India swung the door open just before she walked down the aisle so I got a sneak peek, but I pretended I didn’t.”

He also went on to share his delight over becoming India’s official stepfather: “It’s amazing. To be honest, it felt official when Wolfie was born because of him and India being siblings, but getting married has cemented it.”

Ian GavanGetty Images

Related: Made in Chelsea‘s Binky Felstead reveals newborn baby’s unusual name

The celebrations are far from over though, as the newlyweds have arranged to extend the moment into next summer with a big bash in Corfu.

“We’ve hired a big boat to sail around the coves, go snorkelling and have a BBQ on the beach,” revealed Max.

“We’ve rented a cliffside venue for the day of the wedding then we’ve hired a private beach restaurant for the day after, for Bloody Marys and story sharing.”

Our invite’s in the post, we hope.

Made in Chelsea airs on E4.

I Can Explain by Jamie Laing Orion Books

amazon.co.uk £15.35 Feed Me Vegan by Lucy Watson Live Well With Louise by Louise Thompson Confessions of a Chelsea Boy by Spencer Matthews Made in Reality by Stephanie Pratt Candy Kittens: Recipes for Sweet Treats by Jamie Laing Mitchell Beazley

Amazon £31.88 Always Smiling: The World According to Toff by Georgia Toffolo The Islands of Fandye by Ollie Locke Boulle’s Jewels: The Business of Life by Francis Boulle Quercus Publishing

Amazon £3.44 Being Binky: My Life in Chelsea by Binky Felstead Simon & Schuster Ltd

Amazon MADE: A book of style, food and fitness by Millie Mackintosh Ebury Press

Amazon £15.00

Blockbusters are back – and the latest edition of Digital Spy Magazine has got everything you need to know about the summer’s biggest box office arrivals. Read every issue now with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy’s weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don’t forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io