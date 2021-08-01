Home Technology Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead just got married – digitalspy.com
Made in Chelsea favourite Binky Felstead got wed to Max Fredrik Darnton last month (July 23).

The couple were surrounded by their nearest and dearest at the Chelsea Old Town Hall for an intimate ceremony, including baby son Wolfie and Binky’s four-year-old daughter India (a flower girl on the day).

In conversation with HELLO! magazine, the reality TV star declared: “It was the most perfect day.”

“Binks looked incredible,” recalled Max. “India swung the door open just before she walked down the aisle so I got a sneak peek, but I pretended I didn’t.”

He also went on to share his delight over becoming India’s official stepfather: “It’s amazing. To be honest, it felt official when Wolfie was born because of him and India being siblings, but getting married has cemented it.”

The celebrations are far from over though, as the newlyweds have arranged to extend the moment into next summer with a big bash in Corfu.

“We’ve hired a big boat to sail around the coves, go snorkelling and have a BBQ on the beach,” revealed Max.

“We’ve rented a cliffside venue for the day of the wedding then we’ve hired a private beach restaurant for the day after, for Bloody Marys and story sharing.”

Our invite’s in the post, we hope.

Made in Chelsea airs on E4.

