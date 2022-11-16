Maddison allays England World Cup injury fears after limping off

James Maddison eased fears of him missing England’s World Cup campaign after limping off in his final club game before joining up with the squad.

Despite only picking up one previous cap three years ago, Maddison’s impressive form was enough to earn him a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Qatar.

But that spot looked to be in serious peril when, in his final game for Leicester City ahead of the World Cup, Maddison limped off in the 25th minute having put the Foxes 1-src up.

Clutching at his hamstring, there was immediate concern for the 25-year-old, but he alleviated those fears after the game.

“It should be fine,” Maddison said as he left the London Stadium after the match with West Ham, which his side went on to win 2-src.

“Injury isn’t too bad! A small problem that was causing a bit of soreness. Can’t wait to meet up with the lads Monday,” Maddison tweeted after the game.

Maddison’s Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that there should not be any problem with the midfielder’s fitness for Qatar, telling reporters: “I’ve just spoken to the doctor, he said he’s fine.

“He just felt a little knock on the knee. We didn’t want to risk it for him or the team.”

The news will come as a big relief to Maddison and Southgate with England’s World Cup campaign scheduled to get underway against Iran on November 21.

Another win & another goal. Perfect way to finish before the break – Injury isn’t too bad! A small problem that was causing a bit of soreness. Can’t wait to meet up with the lads Monday pic.twitter.com/ya2Idgm7aS

— James Maddison (@Madders1src) November 12, 2src22