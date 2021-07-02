MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Adjustable Standing Desk From Flexispot – MacRumors

For this week’s giveaway, we’ve teamed up with Flexispot to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Theodore Standing Desk, which is an ideal flexible workspace for Apple device users.



Flexispot offers a whole range of home office furniture and accessories, but it is best known for its height adjustable standing desk options, which are available at a variety of price points.



The Theodore Standing Desk has a classic, elegant design but it is able to meet modern workspace needs with an adjustable height that ranges from 29.5 inches to 49.2 inches. There are controls on the front of the desk for quick adjustments to meet your needs throughout the day, and the motion is handled by a powerful motor built into the desktop.



Made with a solid wood design and a walnut veneer, the Theodore has a timeless design that’s ideal for a home office space. At the right side of the desk, there are convenient built-in USB ports, including two USB-A ports and a USB-C port that support fast charging at 18W so you can power your iOS devices right from the desk itself. In the center, there’s a pull-out drawer able to hold accessories, and it is sized generously at 21.8 inches wide, 11 inches long, and 2.6 inches deep.



Flexispot designed the Theodore with a quick three-step assembly process that involves installing the tabletop, the desk feet, and connecting the power cords, a process that takes mere minutes after it arrives.

Priced at $499, the Theodore Standing Desk measures in at 47.6 inches long and 23.6 inches wide, with a desk depth of 4.5 inches. The size makes it ideal for small working spaces. The Theodore Standing Desk can hold up to 99lbs, so it will hold your Mac and a couple of displays and other items.



