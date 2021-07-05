macOS Monterey preview: How the latest macOS is going to make your Mac much better – Stuff

Another feature that I will no doubt be using a lot is Quick Note. Simply hover the cursor in the bottom-right corner of the screen, and a note will pop up for you to quickly type in. You can also take notes while reading an article by right clicking on the highlighted text, and you will get an option to add it to a Quick Note. These notes sync across devices, and can be easily accessed in a specific Quick Notes folder in the Notes app.

macOS 12 Monterey is full of such tweaks, and it is going to take us sometime to find and use them all. If you want to try out the public beta, head over to Apple’s beta software page, and enroll your MacBook, iMac or Mac Mini. Once enrolled, click on the ‘Download the macOS Public Beta Access Utility’ button to download the .DMG file. Run the installer on your device, and then head over to ‘Software Update’ in System Preferences to install the beta.