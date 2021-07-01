macOS Monterey: How To Download The Public Beta & Getting Started – Screen Rant

The new public beta update for Mac computers brings exciting changes to macOS, a new look and tab groups for Safari, Quick Notes, and much more.

Apple‘s public beta for macOS is now available for installation. It’s an exciting time to be a Mac owner and macOS Monterey adds to that thrill with major updates throughout the operating system. However, installing the public beta is not recommended if the Mac is a critical part of work or daily life as it could have pre-release bugs that may cause glitches and errors.

Apple’s Mac computers have enjoyed a whirlwind of activity with the release of the first Apple Silicon devices. Several computers have been transitioned away from Intel processors to Apple’s own surprisingly powerful M1 chip, based on the same ARM architecture as iPad and iPhone. The 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini launched at the end of 2020 and a new iMac expanded the M1 transition to a second Apple desktop in April of 2021. The latest hardware enables more software features and that is what is seen in the wealth of new capabilities that are coming in macOS Monterey.

The Apple beta software program allows early adopters to try out pre-release versions of the Mac operating system. This beta version comes after the developer beta release, which has a subscription fee and targets app developers that need to test Mac apps with the new system software. Since developers have the first access, they can give detailed feedback to Apple to assist with squashing bugs that may have slipped through. This means a public beta is generally stable, but may have some unforeseen problems. Anyone that relies upon their Mac for critical uses or daily work should exercise patience. The official release of macOS Monterey will come in the fall, just a few months from now. For those eager to get the new features, a free Apple beta membership is required.

What’s New & How To Get macOS Monterey

Before installing the macOS Monterey beta update, the user must be a member of the beta program. It’s easy to sign up through Apple’s beta software page using an Apple ID. Clicking the macOS tab will show some additional information about the beta program and a bit further down the page there will be an option to ‘enroll your Mac.’ Apple recommends making a backup of the Mac before installing the beta version of macOS and this is an important step. Recovering from an installation failure with a mobile device is much easier than with a Mac computer. After backing up is complete, a public beta access utility can be downloaded that will help with the macOS Monterey update. It’s an exciting update for the Mac, but caution is advised.

macOS Monterey is packed with new features. One of the highlights is a streamlined look for the Safari browser with tab groups, providing greater ease and organization for handling a large number of tabs. The Notes app has been enhanced with a Quick Note feature that associates the note with a webpage or other document, providing context that brings everything together in a more cohesive and useful way. Universal Control is the show-stopping feature that allows a single keyboard and mouse to control multiple iPad tablets and Mac computers without the need to swap plugs or re-pair accessories. It looks like magic and takes Apple’s Continuity to a whole new level.

