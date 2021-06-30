Home Technology MacOS Monterey compatibility: Will your device work with Apple’s new OS? – Bioreports
The latest version of Apple’s Mac operating system, MacOS Monterey (also known as MacOS 12) will be available to download as a public beta in July (here’s how to download the MacOS Monterey public beta). First unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in early June, MacOS Monterey includes new features like Universal Control, AirPlay and a bunch of the same updates coming to iOS 15, like spatial audio in FaceTime

If you’re looking to download and install the MacOS Monterey public beta, or the final version once it’s released in the fall, you’ll need to have a compatible device. Here are all the models of Macs that can run MacOS Monterey, according to Apple: 

  • MacBook, early 2016 and later
  • MacBook Air, early 2015 and later
  • MacBook Pro, early 2015 and later
  • Mac Pro, late 2013 and later
  • Mac mini, late 2014 and later
  • iMac, late 2015 and later
  • iMac Pro, 2017 and later

For more, check out what we know so far about MacOS Monterey and its features

