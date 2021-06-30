Apple’s 2020 13-inch MacBook Air will work with MacOS Monterey.

Stephen Shankland/Bioreports



The latest version of Apple’s Mac operating system, MacOS Monterey (also known as MacOS 12) will be available to download as a public beta in July (here’s how to download the MacOS Monterey public beta). First unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in early June, MacOS Monterey includes new features like Universal Control, AirPlay and a bunch of the same updates coming to iOS 15, like spatial audio in FaceTime.

If you’re looking to download and install the MacOS Monterey public beta, or the final version once it’s released in the fall, you’ll need to have a compatible device. Here are all the models of Macs that can run MacOS Monterey, according to Apple:

MacBook , early 2016 and later

, early 2016 and later MacBook Air , early 2015 and later

, early 2015 and later MacBook Pro , early 2015 and later

, early 2015 and later Mac Pro , late 2013 and later

, late 2013 and later Mac mini , late 2014 and later

, late 2014 and later iMac , late 2015 and later

, late 2015 and later iMac Pro, 2017 and later

