macOS Monterey beta 3 brings redesigned Safari tab interface to address complaints – 9to5Mac

Apple brought major changes to Safari in both macOS Monterey and iOS 15 with the first two beta releases. Now with the third beta, Apple has taken a step back with the Safari design after hearing criticism from those testing the software. Here’s a look at the revised default tab bar, updated toolbar options, and more in Safari with macOS Monterey beta 3.

Apple delivered a bold new version of Safari with the first two Monterey beta releases that used a unified and modern tab bar. And it saw complaints about the overall design as well as things like hiding the refresh page and share buttons which make things more visually minimal but more difficult to access.

The new default Safari design in Monterey beta 3 goes from the unified tab/search/url bar to having the tab bar sit below the top url/search/toolbar (first spotted by Mario Guzman). However, you can revert to the new unified design by heading to Safari > View > and unchecking “Show Separate Tab Bar.”

Notably, with the new default Safari tab bar, the refresh button is back in the search/url bar (not hidden behind a … button). The share button is also back in the default toolbar and available in the toolbar customization menu.

In comparison, here’s how the unified design looks:

Another change with the Monterey beta 3 Safari default is that favorites bar shows beneath the tab bar:

And here’s a look at the new toolbar options including the share and reload buttons coming back in beta 3 after being removed in betas 1 and 2:

Check out everything that’s new with iOS 15 beta 3 including Safari changes of its own:

