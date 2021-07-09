Home Technology Machine Learning Is Now Being Used to Cheat in Multiplayer Games – Medium
Machine Learning Is Now Being Used to Cheat in Multiplayer Games – Medium

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
PCMag

Competitive play, even on consoles, is now at risk from this new technique.

By Matthew Humphries

Playing games online competitively doesn’t always come down to skill—because people cheat. Thankfully, we have anti-cheat solutions on PC, and console gamers are for the most part shielded from it. But not for long.

