Machine Gun Kelly opens up on his new movie Midnight In The Switchgrass with Megan Fox – Geo News





Machine Gun Kelly – known as MGK- does not seem to be a big fan of his new movie with girlfriend Megan Fox.

The couple began together in their crime thriller “Midnight In The Switchgrass”, with Megan playing the role of Rebecca Lombardi, an FBI agent working with her partner Karl Hetler (Bruce Willis) to bust a sex trafficking ring.

In the show, Rebecca goes undercover to act as ‘bait’ for a pimp, played by her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

After first meeting on set for the film, MGK and Megan, quickly began dating – not long after the actress split from ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper wrote: “If I don’t talk or tweet about a movie I’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash emoji].”

MGK’s followers were quick to respond, with one asking: ‘Lmao then why did you even take the role in the first place.’

Another added: ‘Well then don’t do it idk what to tell you.’

And another fan also echoed the same thoughts, as they wrote: ‘LMAO THEN WHY R U IN IT.’

It comes after both Kelly and Megan appeared to diss the film on an Instagram Live earlier in the month.

Fans have also been questioning why MGK and Megan had not promoted Midnight In The Switchgrass, but had instead brought attention to the Transformers star’s upcoming horror film, Til Death, instead.