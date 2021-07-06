Machi Koro 2 out this fall, introduces a variety of randomized cards – Polygon

Machi Koro, one of the best board games ever made, is getting a sequel. Machi Koro 2 is due out on Oct. 6 for $30. Pre-orders are available now, and will include exclusive cards you won’t find anywhere else. The announcement was made Tuesday in a news release by publisher Pandasaurus Games.

In Machi Koro, players take on the role of city planners trying to generate the most revenue for their town. Players purchase locations, like restaurants and convenience stores, from a shared pool and then roll dice to see which establishments will pay off each round. The result is a simple yet engrossing family-friendly card game where players compete to build the most efficient engine possible. Unlike games with similar themes — like Monopoly, for instance — there’s very little down time. That’s made the game popular with big-box consumers and hobbyists alike.

Image: Pandasaurus Games

“Machi Koro 2 takes the original rules and adds new rules to deepen and vary gameplay,” Pandasaurus said in today’s news release. “The cards available in each game are randomized, making each game you play different. Buildings are separated into three decks […], but only five card types from each deck are revealed at a time. You can’t bank you your favorite forest strategy anymore!”

Landmarks — high-cost upgrades for your city — will also work differently, with each one becoming more expensive as the game goes on.

Pre-orders are available now through the Pandasaurus online storefront and at many friendly local game stores. They include City Hall, Private Club, and Renovation Company — three new alternative landmarks that won’t be included with the base game. You can download the rulebook to learn more.