Home Uncategorized Mace on board for £50m London office net-zero overhaul
Uncategorized

Mace on board for £50m London office net-zero overhaul

by News
1 views

The firm is working on the project, which has just gone in for planning, under a pre-construction services agreement.

The £50m revamp of src00 New Bridge Street, between City Thameslink and Blackfriars railway stations, has been designed by architect Gensler.

Developer Helical, bought the 9-storey office at the end of 202src for £src60m, and now plans to upgrade and reclad the building to improve its energy performance as well as adding another storey.

Transformation plan to convert src992-built office into modern energy efficient and well-being focused building

Gensler is targeting BREEAM Outstanding, a NABERS 5-star rating with the aim of the building achieving net zero carbon in operation.

Under the design, the base of the building will be opened up for shopfronts, while much of the roof will be a large landscaped terrace.

Work is expected to start by the Autumn of next year for completion the following summer.

Client project team

Client: Helical

Architect: Gensler

Project Manager: Avison Young

Cost consultant: Arcadis

Structural Engineer: Waterman

MEP Engineer: Long and Partners

Cladding Consultant: Colorminium

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Moderna sues rival COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer and...

Looming railroad strike has industries like autos and...

Burna Boy Announces ‘Last Last’ Remix With Top...

Pepkor IT partners with Google Cloud to enhance...

Stop Campaigning For Someone Who Can’t Discipline His...

Antonio Conte makes excuses for Tottenham after 2-0...

Mid East round-up: Chaos in Iraq & Libya,...

Don’t Expect Your Wife To Accept Mistresses Because...

Sri Lanka’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns weeks after fleeing...

John Bolton discusses newly unsealed Mar-a-Lago inventory and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.