MacBook Air hits record low price in Back to School deal: save $250! – Creative Bloq

For those of you getting back to school soon, we’ve got the best deal on the new M1-chipped MacBook Air that we’ve every seen over at Best Buy. Sign up to the Best Buy newsletter for free, and snag the ideal student laptop for $749 right now. That’s a saving of $250. On an Apple MacBook Air!

Don’t want to sign up to the newsletter, or not a student? You can still save on the same MacBook Air, as it’s currently reduced by $150 to everyone else – down from $999.99 to $849.99 (the best price it’s ever gone at, not including the student deal above).

We’ve long thought that the MacBook Air was a stunning laptop, as our five star, hands-on review will attest, though at the usual $1,000 asking price, it’s usually a little exclusive for most students. Not any more!

Best MacBook Air deal in the US

Best Apple MacBook Air deal in the UK

Here are a few more deals on the MacBook Air, wherever you are in the world…