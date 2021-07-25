mac-engel-has-it-all-wrong-about-tom-landry,-jerry-jones and-the-dallas-cowboys

The line marking our rights

The Star-Telegram Editorial Board slyly claimed “property rights deserve the utmost respect and defense” while making an argument that the right of the metroplex to grow forever is more important than the rights of East Texas and is in the best interest of the state. (July 18, C4, “Conservation isn’t enough — booming Fort Worth area needs new lake as water source”)

“Vitality and more opportunity for all” sounds nice until you realize it is only for an already vastly wealthier area than the one where residents will have their land, livelihoods and resources stolen so that far-off place can grow unchecked. Nor is it true that “growth” automatically produces vitality.

What is the difference between someone stealing your family land to build a subdivision and the government stealing it to provide water to that subdivision?

– Matthew Jacobs, Dallas

Yes, American emissions matter

In response to a recent letter to the editor titled “Democrats don’t really care” (June 18, C4) that suggests U.S. pollution is negligible: While the U.S. may have 4.25% of the world’s population, our country is responsible for 15% of global carbon dioxide emissions. We need a whole host of solutions to climate change, but carbon pricing is a fundamental piece of the equation if we are to swiftly and significantly reduce emissions in the next few decades.

A carbon fee and dividend would not only reduce emissions but also return 100% of the revenue back to Americans. Without a national carbon price, we will lose money to the European Union, which is considering a border carbon adjustment to add tariffs to all goods from countries without a carbon price.

To protect American interests and maintain leadership in the global economy, the U.S. has multiple incentives to price carbon and do our part in the climate crisis.

– Lauren Juarez, Benbrook

So now’s the time for GOP restraint?

How can anyone believe anything congressional Republicans say?

Under former President Donald Trump, Congress passed tax cuts that will cost American taxpayers $2.3 trillion over the next 10 years. These tax cuts, which overwhelmingly benefited the wealthiest Americans, were justified using the failed trickle-down theory of economics.

Republicans are preparing to filibuster a public works spending bill because “Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and some outside groups decry what they call Biden’s ‘spending spree.’” (July 21, 10A, “GOP prepares to block vote on public works spending”)

Apparently, spending on urgently needed public works and improvements to programs that help those in the bottom tax brackets are deemed unnecessary under current Republican leadership.

After the Trump/Congress giveaways, Republicans have now rediscovered their cherished fiscal conservatism.

– Jonathan Sanson, Fort Worth

It isn’t about ‘fluctuation’

In his Wednesday column, “Restaurant closings here slowed in 2021,” (1C) Bud Kennedy blames the shortage of employees in the restaurant business on their choosing to stay home “as the pandemic fluctuates.” It certainly wasn’t all the extra money in stimulus, child tax credits and additional unemployment benefits.

He goes on: “The reduction in U.S. immigration the last four years has left restaurants desperate for new help.” In other words, Donald Trump’s fault.

Mr. Kennedy, we have the same employee problem in all business today, and I suspect neither Trump nor “fluctuation” is the culprit.

– Johnny Dwire, Weatherford

Tom Landry deserves credit

Mac Engel must not remember that Tom Landry was a gentleman, a Christian, a man of character and well respected by his team, fans and the public. (July 22, 1B, “Pearson’s exoneration of Jones long overdue”) Landry openly stated that one of his criteria was to find men of character, Christians or potential Christians, as well as the best athletic fit for the team.

Jerry Jones bought the team and fired Landry. And, he has since brought on players with all kinds of character flaws in pursuit of success that eludes him. For some, the aftershocks keep coming.

Tom Landry deserved a more respectful treatment considering his contribution to the organization and the metroplex. The world needs more people like him for role models.

– Rob Porter, North Richland Hills