Mabel Shares ‘Take It Home’ For Pokémon 25th Anniversary Collaboration – uDiscover Music

UK pop sensation Mabel has shared the upbeat track “Take It Home” for her collaboration with Pokémon for the company’s 25th anniversary. The song arrives with an adventurous music video directed by Sophia Ray in which the singer falls asleep watching a Pokémon channel and escapes into a dream world with Pikachu and Jigglypuff.

“I’ve been a fan of Pokémon for years, so I jumped at the opportunity to join the P25 program,” Mabel said in a statement. “I had so much fun working with Pikachu and my all-time favorite Pokémon, Jigglypuff, for the ‘Take It Home’ video. I hope the fans love the song as much as I loved working on it to celebrate 25 years of Pokémon!”

“Take It Home” was produced by pop hitmakers Tommy Brown and Mr. Franks, known well for their work with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, respectively. The track will be featured on the 25th anniversary compilation album set for release this autumn by Capitol Records. The project will also feature collaborations with Katy Perry (“Electric”), Post Malone (“Only Wanna Be With You”), J Balvin, and more.

“Mabel’s incredible talent and pop sensibilities add a massive layer of fun to Pokémon’s P25 Music campaign celebrating 25 years of Pokémon,” said Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International. “Music fans are going to love ‘Take It Home,’ and Pokémon fans will be delighted to see a Jigglypuff, known for being a bubbly Pokémon who also loves to sing, featured in Mabel’s vibrant video. It’s a pitch-perfect collaborative match for our 25th anniversary celebration.”

Mabel recently launched her latest musical era with her first release of 2021, the anthemic single “Let Them Know.” “I spent so long living in my shell. So afraid to unleash my full potential and be myself because I was terrified of what people would think,” Mabel wrote in a statement posted to social media.

“I’ve been holding myself back and hiding my whole life because I was worried that the real me wouldn’t be enough. Now I’ve finally found the courage to be who I really am, to properly express myself and be the artist I’ve always wanted to be.”

