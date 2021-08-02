M1 MacBook Screens Are Cracking During Normal Usage – Ubergizmo

Usually when a laptop’s screen is cracked or damaged, it is more often than not a result from a fall/drop or being mishandled properly. Very rarely would it ever crack on its own, but that’s not the case with M1 MacBooks. This is according to multiple user reports from M1 MacBook owners who claim that their screens are cracking seemingly out of the blue.

According to 9to5Mac reader Ian Probert, “I have an M1 Macbook Pro. I purchased it in March 2021. Yesterday morning I opened it up to discover cracks in the screen. I contacted Apple and was forced to pay £570 upfront in order for them to repair it. I told them that I had done nothing to damage the screen but their response was that their technicians would decide if I had damaged it and would, in that case, lose my money.”

Subsequent reports from the Apple Support Communities and Reddit have revealed that there are multiple users who are experiencing the same thing. According to the comments, some are suggesting that dirt or debris could have gotten trapped on the bottom section which could cause the display to crack when it is shut.

This is similar to the reason Apple has given users when they advised users not to use a webcam cover with their MacBooks as it could damage the display when it is closed. Another user suggested that maybe the frame of the laptops are too weak to protect the display from the torque force as it is being closed. Either way, some users have managed to get their laptops replaced for free, while others have been charged.

We’re not sure how widespread of an issue this could be, but if you own an M1 MacBook, it could be something to keep an eye out for.

