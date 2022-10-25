LYRICS: Meghan Trainor

Renowned American singer, Meghan Trainor comes through with an amazing piece of music tagged, ‘Made You Look’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you to sing along.

Chorus

I could have my Gucci on

I could wear my Louis Vuitton

But even with nothin’ on

Bet I made you look (I made you look)

Verse 1

I’ll make you double take soon as I walk away

Call up your chiropractor just in case your neck break

Ooh, tell me what you, what you

What you gon’ do, ooh

‘Cause I’m ’bout to make a scene, double up that sunscreen

I’m ’bout to turn the heat up, gonna make your glasses steam

Ooh, tell me what you, what you

What you gon’ do, ooh

Pre-Chorus

When I do my walk, walk (Oh)

I can guarantee your jaw will drop, drop (Oh)

‘Cause they don’t make a lot of what I got, got (Ah, ah)

Ladies if you feel me, this your bop, bop (Bop-bop-bop)

Chorus

I could have my Gucci on (Gucci on)

I could wear my Louis Vuitton

But even with nothin’ on

Bet I made you look (I made you look)

Yeah, I look good in my Versacе dress (Take it off)

But I’m hotter whеn my morning hair’s a mess

‘Cause even with my hoodie on

Bet I made you look (I made you look)

Mhm-hm-hm

Verse 2

And once you get a taste (Woo), you’ll never be the same

This ain’t that ordinary, this that 14 karat cake

Ooh, tell me what you, what you

What you gon’ do, ooh

Pre-Chorus

When I do my walk, walk (Oh)

I can guarantee your jaw will drop, drop (Oh)

‘Cause they don’t make a lot of what I got, got (Ah, ah)

Ladies if you feel me, this your bop, bop (Bop-bop-bop)

Chorus

Ooh, I could have my Gucci on (Gucci on)

I could wear my Louis Vuitton

But even with nothing on

Bet I made you look (Said I made you look)

Yeah, I look good in my Versace dress (Take it off, baby)

But I’m hotter when my morning hair’s a mess (A mess)

‘Cause even with my hoodie on

Bet I made you look (Said I made you look)

