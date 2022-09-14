LYRICS: Magixx – Shaye

Nigerian star and Mavin Records superstar, Magixx is here with a jam tagged; “Shaye”. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.Show me a good time
Cause me got a lot on my mind
Me wannna feel nice
Calling all me guys, make we vibe
And bad girl I swear that you be looking fine
Omo make we connect oo
Problem plenty yeah,
Shark Hennessy
Give me the lighter Baba, make i blow some trees yeah ehhh
Life no be snippet
what is my business
I just wan make this money, and that one na reflex
Mi o dey ran anybody
emi ko fe shaye oo
Mo ko fe shaye ooo
Mi o dey ran anybody
emi ko fe shaye oo
Mo ko fe shaye ooo
No send no body
Me and my shawties
I go dey tono tono cause mo ti wa savage
No send no body
Me and my shawties
I go dey tono tono cause mo ti wa savage
Live my life unto nobody send me
Girl na the way you whine that waste I swear your deadly yeah
Isale isale nijowa
We Dey steady ball for Victoria
And I want to have you just because
Problem plenty yeah,
Shark Hennessy
Give me the lighter Baba, make i blow some trees yeah ehhh
Life no be snippet
what is my business
I just wan make this money, make I Dey on reflex yeah
Mi o de re ni body,
emi ko fe shaye oo
Mo ko fe shaye oo
Mi o de re ni body,
emi ko fe shaye oo
Mo ko fe shaye oo
No send no body
Me and my shawties
I go dey tono tono cause mo ti wa savage
No send no body
Me and my shawties
I go dey tono tono cause mo ti wa savage