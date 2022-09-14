LYRICS: Magixx – Shaye

Nigerian star and Mavin Records superstar, Magixx is here with a jam tagged; “Shaye”. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.Show me a good time

Cause me got a lot on my mind

Me wannna feel nice

Calling all me guys, make we vibe

And bad girl I swear that you be looking fine

Omo make we connect oo

Problem plenty yeah,

Shark Hennessy

Give me the lighter Baba, make i blow some trees yeah ehhh

Life no be snippet

what is my business

I just wan make this money, and that one na reflex

Mi o dey ran anybody

emi ko fe shaye oo

Mo ko fe shaye ooo

Mi o dey ran anybody

emi ko fe shaye oo

Mo ko fe shaye ooo

No send no body

Me and my shawties

I go dey tono tono cause mo ti wa savage

No send no body

Me and my shawties

I go dey tono tono cause mo ti wa savage

Live my life unto nobody send me

Girl na the way you whine that waste I swear your deadly yeah

Isale isale nijowa

We Dey steady ball for Victoria

And I want to have you just because

Problem plenty yeah,

Shark Hennessy

Give me the lighter Baba, make i blow some trees yeah ehhh

Life no be snippet

what is my business

I just wan make this money, make I Dey on reflex yeah

Mi o de re ni body,

emi ko fe shaye oo

Mo ko fe shaye oo

Mi o de re ni body,

emi ko fe shaye oo

Mo ko fe shaye oo

No send no body

Me and my shawties

I go dey tono tono cause mo ti wa savage

No send no body

Me and my shawties

I go dey tono tono cause mo ti wa savage

