Home ENTERTAINMENT LYRICS: Magixx – Shaye
ENTERTAINMENT

LYRICS: Magixx – Shaye

by News
5 views
LYRICS: Magixx – Shaye

Nigerian star and Mavin Records superstar, Magixx is here with a jam tagged; “Shaye”. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.Show me a good time

Cause me got a lot on my mind

Me wannna feel nice

Calling all me guys, make we vibe

And bad girl I swear that you be looking fine

Omo make we connect oo

Problem plenty yeah,

Shark Hennessy

Give me the lighter Baba, make i blow some trees yeah ehhh

Life no be snippet

what is my business

I just wan make this money, and that one na reflex

Mi o dey ran anybody

emi ko fe shaye oo

Mo ko fe shaye ooo

Mi o dey ran anybody

emi ko fe shaye oo

Mo ko fe shaye ooo

No send no body

Me and my shawties

I go dey tono tono cause mo ti wa savage

No send no body

Me and my shawties

I go dey tono tono cause mo ti wa savage

Live my life unto nobody send me

Girl na the way you whine that waste I swear your deadly yeah

Isale isale nijowa

We Dey steady ball for Victoria

And I want to have you just because

Problem plenty yeah,

Shark Hennessy

Give me the lighter Baba, make i blow some trees yeah ehhh

Life no be snippet

what is my business

I just wan make this money, make I Dey on reflex yeah

Mi o de re ni body,

emi ko fe shaye oo

Mo ko fe shaye oo

Mi o de re ni body,

emi ko fe shaye oo

Mo ko fe shaye oo

No send no body

Me and my shawties

I go dey tono tono cause mo ti wa savage

No send no body

Me and my shawties

I go dey tono tono cause mo ti wa savage

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“No Divorce Until 10 Years After Marriage” –...

Women Supporting Women: OAP Moet Abebe Writes About...

Actress Kate Henshaw Questions How Nigerians Are Coping...

No Serious Man Would Prefare A Woman With...

Serwaa Amihere Laments Over How Hard It Is...

“If You Call Me For Interview And I...

Shatta Bandle Loses His Cool As He Publicly...

UPDATE: FDA Clears Marwako, Orders Reopen Of East...

There Will Be No Freedom Of Speech If...

It Doesn’t Make Sense – MzVee Punches Hard...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.