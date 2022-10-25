LYRICS: Iyanya

Top Nigerian musician and songwriter, Iyanya serves his listeners with ‘Zone’ off his latest project, ‘The 6th Wave’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you to sing along.

Intro

It’s Iyanyaaa

Uhh, in my zoneeee

Girl I gat you in my zone

Uhh, all night long

Why I go leave you alone

Shuga

Verse 1

Obsessed, obsessed with ya

Best thing, best thing a gulan

Pull me up, I’m going down

Can’t let, can’t let you down

Everyday, you dey my mind

Inna the bed, Champagne or wine?

Can we have sex, have sex tonight

And we go do till the sunrise yeah

Things you do me no fit shalaye

Shey you call me girl

I’m on my way

And I go spoil you

Ma gbe e trabaye oo

Things you do me no fit shalaye

Shey you call me girl

I’m on my way

And I go spoil you

Ma gbe e trabaye oo

Chorus

Shawty you know I gat you

In my zoneeee (girl I gat you in my zoneee)

You know I gat you

In my zoneeee (why I go leave you alonee)

And no baga fit to touch you in my zoneee

(girl I gat you in my zoneee)

Shawty you know I gat you

In my zoneeee (why I go leave you alone)

Verse 2

I wanna sing my song

Shey you go dance along

With you big waist

All over the place ahhh

Make me wan raise alarm

Madam, idi roboto

She hypnotize with her idi roboto

Ekaete make a man wan kpolongo

Oh what a life, you burst my bololo

Verse 3

She make a bad man stare

Seh me pree from an angle

Designer from your head to your ankle

Girl, you go dey be my desire, you’re fire

I mean I swear

I need to know know

When you dey ’round, how you make me go loco

I be jack when I see her lololo

But it’s no pressure ’cause I’m always composed

You already know, this life ain’t new to me

Your ex nigga nah he ain’t fooling me

I don’t know how you dealt with his foolery

He never held you down, now you deeping it huh

I just brought to life all the things he didn’t see in you huh

Chorus

Shawty you know I gat you

In my zoneeee (girl I gat you in my zoneee)

You know I gat you

In my zoneeee (why I go leave you alonee)

And no baga fit to touch you in my zoneee

(girl I gat you in my zoneee)

Shawty you know I gat you

In my zoneeee (why I go leave you alone)

–