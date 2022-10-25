LYRICS: Iyanya

Top Nigerian musician and songwriter, Iyanya serves his listeners with ‘Zone’ off his latest project, ‘The 6th Wave’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you to sing along.
Intro
It’s Iyanyaaa
Uhh, in my zoneeee
Girl I gat you in my zone
Uhh, all night long
Why I go leave you alone
Shuga
Verse 1
Obsessed, obsessed with ya
Best thing, best thing a gulan
Pull me up, I’m going down
Can’t let, can’t let you down
Everyday, you dey my mind
Inna the bed, Champagne or wine?
Can we have sex, have sex tonight
And we go do till the sunrise yeah
Things you do me no fit shalaye
Shey you call me girl
I’m on my way
And I go spoil you
Ma gbe e trabaye oo
Things you do me no fit shalaye
Shey you call me girl
I’m on my way
And I go spoil you
Ma gbe e trabaye oo
Chorus
Shawty you know I gat you
In my zoneeee (girl I gat you in my zoneee)
You know I gat you
In my zoneeee (why I go leave you alonee)
And no baga fit to touch you in my zoneee
(girl I gat you in my zoneee)
Shawty you know I gat you
In my zoneeee (why I go leave you alone)
Verse 2
I wanna sing my song
Shey you go dance along
With you big waist
All over the place ahhh
Make me wan raise alarm
Madam, idi roboto
She hypnotize with her idi roboto
Ekaete make a man wan kpolongo
Oh what a life, you burst my bololo
Verse 3
She make a bad man stare
Seh me pree from an angle
Designer from your head to your ankle
Girl, you go dey be my desire, you’re fire
I mean I swear
I need to know know
When you dey ’round, how you make me go loco
I be jack when I see her lololo
But it’s no pressure ’cause I’m always composed
You already know, this life ain’t new to me
Your ex nigga nah he ain’t fooling me
I don’t know how you dealt with his foolery
He never held you down, now you deeping it huh
I just brought to life all the things he didn’t see in you huh
Chorus
Shawty you know I gat you
In my zoneeee (girl I gat you in my zoneee)
You know I gat you
In my zoneeee (why I go leave you alonee)
And no baga fit to touch you in my zoneee
(girl I gat you in my zoneee)
Shawty you know I gat you
In my zoneeee (why I go leave you alone)