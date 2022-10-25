LYRICS: Iyanya

Well-known Nigerian musician, Iyanya serves his listener with a groovy tune dubbed, ‘Scam’ off his latest project, ‘The 6th Wave’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you to sing along.

Met her at the gas station

She too fine walahi

Can I get your number hi

But my contact don full chai

Wait make I delete one of my guys

Cos I feel you deep inside

How can I get ku lo sa (ku lo sa)

Cos I wanna be your certified lover

Before you sleep, I kiss, I love you

And when you wake ooh bonjour

No be joke, no be April fool

If you give me chop girl I no go scam you

Scam you for where, for where, for where

Wey be say I don surre, surre, surre

Cos your love e dey ambush me

Girl e dey ambush me

Girl I’m loved up

And I want more

Oh baby baby I surrender

Say this love e dey ambush me

Girl your body dey ambush me

Girl I’m loved up

And I want more

Oh baby baby I surrender

Scam you for where, for where, for where

Wey be say i don surre, surre, surre

Met her at the gas station

She too fine walahi

Can I get your number hi

But my contact don full chai

Wait make I delete one of my guys

Cos I feel you deep inside

How can I get ku lo sa (ku lo sa)

Cos I wanna be your certified lover

Before you sleep, I kiss, I love you

And when you wake ooh bonjour

No be joke, no be April fool

If you give me chop girl I no go scam you

Scam you for where, for where, for where

Wey be say I don surre, surre, surre

Scam you for where, for where, for where

Wey be say I don surre, surre, surre

–