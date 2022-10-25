LYRICS: Iyanya

Well-known Nigerian musician, Iyanya serves his listener with a groovy tune dubbed, ‘Scam’ off his latest project, ‘The 6th Wave’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you to sing along.
Met her at the gas station
She too fine walahi
Can I get your number hi
But my contact don full chai
Wait make I delete one of my guys
Cos I feel you deep inside
How can I get ku lo sa (ku lo sa)
Cos I wanna be your certified lover
Before you sleep, I kiss, I love you
And when you wake ooh bonjour
No be joke, no be April fool
If you give me chop girl I no go scam you
Scam you for where, for where, for where
Wey be say I don surre, surre, surre
Cos your love e dey ambush me
Girl e dey ambush me
Girl I’m loved up
And I want more
Oh baby baby I surrender
Say this love e dey ambush me
Girl your body dey ambush me
Girl I’m loved up
And I want more
Oh baby baby I surrender
Scam you for where, for where, for where
Wey be say i don surre, surre, surre
