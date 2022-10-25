Renowned Nigerian recording and performing artiste, Iyanya comes throuhg with a melodious tune tagged, ‘My Lady’ off his latest project, ‘The 6th Wave’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you to sing along.
Shuga
E con be like I don shack something
Now my eyes don dirty
So when I see this fine baby
Be like say I lose my senses
Ewa omo to shan
I be your bancer
And if you japa
You be my last card
Ewa omo to shan
Ikebe super
You be my raider
Scatter my focus
Oya come to the center
My lady…
(oh my lady, my lady)
Any time, any weather
My lady…
(oh my lady, my lady)
Girl you dey give me the ginger
My lady…
(oh my lady, my lady)
Open the door make I enter
My lady…
(oh my lady, my lady)
Open the door make I entеr
Many girls them come my way
Me I no dеy look them face
Make water carry me go if I switch my lane, if I cause you pain
Oh no
You make me wan dey manya for this love
You be my obsession
Make me wanting more
Pick up your phone calls
Ewa omo to shan
I be your bancer
And if you japa
You be my last card
Ewa omo to shan
Ikebe super
You be my raider
Scatter my focus
Oya come to the center
My lady…
(oh my lady, my lady)
Any time, any weather
My lady…
(oh my lady, my lady)
Girl you dey give me the ginger
My lady…
(oh my lady, my lady)
Open the door make I enter
My lady…
(oh my lady, my lady)
Open the door make I enter
Figure eight roboto
Padi you won dey polongo
Open your eyes and follow me
Open your eyes and follow me
See as you fine like two people
Comot my slippers dey pursue you
Omo de ifemumi oshere oh
Omo de ifemumi oshere oh
Ewo oo
Ewo omo to shan
I be your bancer
And if you japa
You be my last card
Ewo omo to shan
Ikebe super
You be my raider
Scatter my focus
Oya come to the center
My lady…
(oh my lady, my lady)
Any time, any weather
My lady…
(oh my lady, my lady)
Girl you dey give me the ginger
My lady…
(oh my lady, my lady)
Open the door make I enter
My lady…
(oh my lady, my lady)
Open the door make I enter
Oooh ooh oooooooooh