LYRICS: Iyanya

Renowned Nigerian recording and performing artiste, Iyanya comes throuhg with a melodious tune tagged, ‘My Lady’ off his latest project, ‘The 6th Wave’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you to sing along.

Shuga

E con be like I don shack something

Now my eyes don dirty

So when I see this fine baby

Be like say I lose my senses

Ewa omo to shan

I be your bancer

And if you japa

You be my last card

Ewa omo to shan

Ikebe super

You be my raider

Scatter my focus

Oya come to the center

My lady…

(oh my lady, my lady)

Any time, any weather

My lady…

(oh my lady, my lady)

Girl you dey give me the ginger

My lady…

(oh my lady, my lady)

Open the door make I enter

My lady…

(oh my lady, my lady)

Open the door make I entеr

Many girls them come my way

Me I no dеy look them face

Make water carry me go if I switch my lane, if I cause you pain

Oh no

You make me wan dey manya for this love

You be my obsession

Make me wanting more

Pick up your phone calls

Ewa omo to shan

I be your bancer

And if you japa

You be my last card

Ewa omo to shan

Ikebe super

You be my raider

Scatter my focus

Oya come to the center

My lady…

(oh my lady, my lady)

Any time, any weather

My lady…

(oh my lady, my lady)

Girl you dey give me the ginger

My lady…

(oh my lady, my lady)

Open the door make I enter

My lady…

(oh my lady, my lady)

Open the door make I enter

Figure eight roboto

Padi you won dey polongo

Open your eyes and follow me

Open your eyes and follow me

See as you fine like two people

Comot my slippers dey pursue you

Omo de ifemumi oshere oh

Omo de ifemumi oshere oh

Ewo oo

Ewo omo to shan

I be your bancer

And if you japa

You be my last card

Ewo omo to shan

Ikebe super

You be my raider

Scatter my focus

Oya come to the center

My lady…

(oh my lady, my lady)

Any time, any weather

My lady…

(oh my lady, my lady)

Girl you dey give me the ginger

My lady…

(oh my lady, my lady)

Open the door make I enter

My lady…

(oh my lady, my lady)

Open the door make I enter

Oooh ooh oooooooooh

