LYRICS: Flavour – Omo Temi

Renowned Nigerian musician and entertainer, Flavour is here with a beautiful piece tagged; “Omo Temi”. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.When you smile, goose pimples
For your cheek cute dimples
Your attitude, so simple
Nooo, ooh yeah
For your face, no wrinkle
Heavenly, beautiful
Tender lips, so gentle
Ooh Noo
Omo T’emi eh eh
Omo T’emi eh eh
Omo T’emi
I go fall in love with you everyday
I go fall in love with you in so many ways
You dey make me feel like my best day all the time
When I’m with you everything is okay baby
Where you dey girl na where me dey be for life
Anybody who say they no like you no know better thing
Because
When you smile, goose pimples
For your cheek cute dimples
Your attitude, so simple
Nooo, ooh yeah
For your face, no wrinkle
Heavenly, beautiful
Tender lips, so gentle
Ooh Noo
Omo T’emi eh eh
Omo T’emi eh eh
Omo T’emi
So many times I feel so cold
So many times I feel so lonely
When you’re not here I feel so hectic
Nobody knows me better than you, baby
Ooh Nana na, Oh Nana na, Oh Nana na
Omo T’emi
Because,
When you smile, goose pimples
For your cheek cute dimples
Your attitude, so simple
Nooo, ooh yeah
For your face, no wrinkle
Heavenly, beautiful
Tender lips, so gentle
Ooh Noo
Omo T’emi eh eh
Omo T’emi eh eh
Oh noo, no
Omo T’emi eeh eh