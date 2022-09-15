Home ENTERTAINMENT LYRICS: Flavour – Omo Temi
LYRICS: Flavour – Omo Temi

LYRICS: Flavour – Omo Temi

Renowned Nigerian musician and entertainer, Flavour is here with a beautiful piece tagged; “Omo Temi”. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.When you smile, goose pimples

For your cheek cute dimples

Your attitude, so simple

Nooo, ooh yeah

For your face, no wrinkle

Heavenly, beautiful

Tender lips, so gentle

Ooh Noo

Omo T’emi eh eh

Omo T’emi eh eh

Omo T’emi

I go fall in love with you everyday

I go fall in love with you in so many ways

You dey make me feel like my best day all the time

When I’m with you everything is okay baby

Where you dey girl na where me dey be for life

Anybody who say they no like you no know better thing

Because

When you smile, goose pimples

For your cheek cute dimples

Your attitude, so simple

Nooo, ooh yeah

For your face, no wrinkle

Heavenly, beautiful

Tender lips, so gentle

Ooh Noo

Omo T’emi eh eh

Omo T’emi eh eh

Omo T’emi

So many times I feel so cold

So many times I feel so lonely

When you’re not here I feel so hectic

Nobody knows me better than you, baby

Ooh Nana na, Oh Nana na, Oh Nana na

Omo T’emi

Because,

When you smile, goose pimples

For your cheek cute dimples

Your attitude, so simple

Nooo, ooh yeah

For your face, no wrinkle

Heavenly, beautiful

Tender lips, so gentle

Ooh Noo

Omo T’emi eh eh

Omo T’emi eh eh

Oh noo, no

Omo T’emi eeh eh

