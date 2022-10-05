LYRICS: Dream

Multifaceted recording and performing artiste, Dream is here with a melodious tune named; ‘Mask’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.[Intro]

(Secure the bag, know what I mean? Banrisk on the beat)

(Ayo, Perish, this is hot, boy)

[Verse 1]

I wear a mask with a smile for hours at a time

Stare at the ceiling while I hold back what’s on my mind

And when they ask me how I’m doing, I say, “I’m just fine”

And when they ask me how I’m doing, I say, “I’m just fine”

But the fact is

I can never get off of my mattress

And all that they can ask is

“Why are you so sad, kid?” (Why are you so sad, kid?)

[Pre-Chorus]

That’s what the mask is

That’s what the point of the mask is

[Chorus]

So you can see I’m tryin’, you won’t see me cryin’

I’ll just keep on smilin’, I’m good (Yeah, I’m good)

And it just keeps on pilin’, it’s so terrifying

But I keep on smilin’, I’m good (Yeah, I’m good)

I’ve been carin’ too much for so long

Been comparin’ myself for so long

Been wearin’ a smile for so long, it’s real

So long, it’s rеal, so long, it’s real

[Verse 2]

Always bein’ judged by a bunch of strangе faces

Scared to go outside, haven’t seen the light in ages

But I’ve been places

So I’m okay-ish, so I’m okay-ish

Yeah, I’m okay, bitch

But the fact is

I need help, I’m failin’ all my classes

They think that I need glasses

I just really wish that I could pass this (Wish that I could pass this)

[Pre-Chorus]

That’s what the mask is

That’s what the point of the mask is

[Chorus]

So you can see I’m tryin’, you won’t see me cryin’

I’ll just keep on smilin’, I’m good (Yeah, I’m good)

And it just keeps on pilin’, it’s so terrifying

But I keep on smilin’, I’m good (Yeah, I’m good)

I’ve been carin’ too much for so long

Been comparin’ myself for so long

Been wearin’ a smile for so long, it’s real

So long, it’s real, so long, it’s real

[Outro]

So long, it’s real

So long, it’s real

