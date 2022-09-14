LYRICS: Central Cee – Doja

Multifaceted recording artiste, Central Cee comes through with a melodious tune captioned; “Doja”. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.[Chorus]

How can I be homophobic? My bitch is gay

Hit man in the top, try see a man topless, even the stick is gay

Huggin’ my bruddas and say that I love them but I don’t swing that way

The mandem celebrate Eid, the trap still runnin’ on Christmas day

[Verse]

Somebody tell Doja Cat

That I’m tryna indulge in that

In my grey tracksuit, see the bulge in that

See the motion clap when you’re throwin’ it back (When you’re throwin’ it back)

These females plannin’ on doin’ me wrong

So I’m grabbin’ a ‘dom out the Trojan pack

Post the location after we’re gone

Can’t slip and let them know where we’re at

I don’t know about you but I valuе my life (But I value my life)

‘Causе imagine I die (Die)

And I ain’t made a hundred M’s yet

There’s so much things I ain’t done yet

Like fuckin’ a flight attendant, huh

I don’t party but I heard Cardi there, so fuck it, I might attend it

Gotta kickback sometimes and wonder

How life woulda been if I never did take dem risk and wouldn’t have prospered

Floatin’ and I won’t go under

Been outta town for a month

Absence made the love grow fonder

UK rap or UK drill, gotta mention my name if you talk ’bout the genre (Alright)

[Chorus]

Ho-ho-how can I be homophobic? (My bitch is gay)

Hit man in the top, try see a man topless, even the stick is gay

Huggin’ my bruddas and say that I love them but I don’t swing that way (Way)

The mandem celebrate Eid, the trap still runnin’ on Christmas day

Ho-h-how can I be homophobic? My bitch is gay

Hit man in the top, try see a man topless, even the stick is gay

Huggin’ my bruddas and say that I love them but I don’t swing that way (Way)

The mandem celebrate Eid, the trap still runnin’ on Christmas day

