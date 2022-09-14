LYRICS: Central Cee – Doja

Multifaceted recording artiste, Central Cee comes through with a melodious tune captioned; “Doja”. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.[Chorus]
How can I be homophobic? My bitch is gay
Hit man in the top, try see a man topless, even the stick is gay
Huggin’ my bruddas and say that I love them but I don’t swing that way
The mandem celebrate Eid, the trap still runnin’ on Christmas day
[Verse]
Somebody tell Doja Cat
That I’m tryna indulge in that
In my grey tracksuit, see the bulge in that
See the motion clap when you’re throwin’ it back (When you’re throwin’ it back)
These females plannin’ on doin’ me wrong
So I’m grabbin’ a ‘dom out the Trojan pack
Post the location after we’re gone
Can’t slip and let them know where we’re at
I don’t know about you but I valuе my life (But I value my life)
‘Causе imagine I die (Die)
And I ain’t made a hundred M’s yet
There’s so much things I ain’t done yet
Like fuckin’ a flight attendant, huh
I don’t party but I heard Cardi there, so fuck it, I might attend it
Gotta kickback sometimes and wonder
How life woulda been if I never did take dem risk and wouldn’t have prospered
Floatin’ and I won’t go under
Been outta town for a month
Absence made the love grow fonder
UK rap or UK drill, gotta mention my name if you talk ’bout the genre (Alright)
[Chorus]
Ho-ho-how can I be homophobic? (My bitch is gay)
Hit man in the top, try see a man topless, even the stick is gay
Huggin’ my bruddas and say that I love them but I don’t swing that way (Way)
The mandem celebrate Eid, the trap still runnin’ on Christmas day
Ho-h-how can I be homophobic? My bitch is gay
Hit man in the top, try see a man topless, even the stick is gay
Huggin’ my bruddas and say that I love them but I don’t swing that way (Way)
The mandem celebrate Eid, the trap still runnin’ on Christmas day