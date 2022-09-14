Home ENTERTAINMENT LYRICS: Central Cee – Doja
ENTERTAINMENT

LYRICS: Central Cee – Doja

by News
6 views
LYRICS: Central Cee – Doja

Multifaceted recording artiste, Central Cee comes through with a melodious tune captioned; “Doja”. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.[Chorus]

How can I be homophobic? My bitch is gay

Hit man in the top, try see a man topless, even the stick is gay

Huggin’ my bruddas and say that I love them but I don’t swing that way

The mandem celebrate Eid, the trap still runnin’ on Christmas day

[Verse]

Somebody tell Doja Cat

That I’m tryna indulge in that

In my grey tracksuit, see the bulge in that

See the motion clap when you’re throwin’ it back (When you’re throwin’ it back)

These females plannin’ on doin’ me wrong

So I’m grabbin’ a ‘dom out the Trojan pack

Post the location after we’re gone

Can’t slip and let them know where we’re at

I don’t know about you but I valuе my life (But I value my life)

‘Causе imagine I die (Die)

And I ain’t made a hundred M’s yet

There’s so much things I ain’t done yet

Like fuckin’ a flight attendant, huh

I don’t party but I heard Cardi there, so fuck it, I might attend it

Gotta kickback sometimes and wonder

How life woulda been if I never did take dem risk and wouldn’t have prospered

Floatin’ and I won’t go under

Been outta town for a month

Absence made the love grow fonder

UK rap or UK drill, gotta mention my name if you talk ’bout the genre (Alright)

[Chorus]

Ho-ho-how can I be homophobic? (My bitch is gay)

Hit man in the top, try see a man topless, even the stick is gay

Huggin’ my bruddas and say that I love them but I don’t swing that way (Way)

The mandem celebrate Eid, the trap still runnin’ on Christmas day

Ho-h-how can I be homophobic? My bitch is gay

Hit man in the top, try see a man topless, even the stick is gay

Huggin’ my bruddas and say that I love them but I don’t swing that way (Way)

The mandem celebrate Eid, the trap still runnin’ on Christmas day

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“No Divorce Until 10 Years After Marriage” –...

Women Supporting Women: OAP Moet Abebe Writes About...

Actress Kate Henshaw Questions How Nigerians Are Coping...

No Serious Man Would Prefare A Woman With...

Serwaa Amihere Laments Over How Hard It Is...

“If You Call Me For Interview And I...

Shatta Bandle Loses His Cool As He Publicly...

UPDATE: FDA Clears Marwako, Orders Reopen Of East...

There Will Be No Freedom Of Speech If...

It Doesn’t Make Sense – MzVee Punches Hard...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.