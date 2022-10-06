LYRICS: Black Sherif

Raving Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif is here with a fine tune named; ‘The Homeless Song’ off his debut album, ‘The Villian I Never Was’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.I’m at my down-est in life

And I’ll be homeless for a while

I know it’s unbelievable

Cause I had a home few days ago

It’s been hell

For me and the boys but I pray

It don’t lead me to do what I don’t have to

So guide me o lord and protect jiggy oh Papa

Said I been trying to keep my cool

They say it’s up to you

You gotta be the fool, I said a fool for who my boo (my boo)

You ever seen a bad man rolling so soft

Blackie’s no pagan

Can’t be so soft

I see I close eyes niggas be so funny

A true survivor you can’t do me no wrong

You ever seen a bad man rolling so soft

Blackie’s no pagan

Can’t be so soft

I see I close eyes niggas be so funny

A true survivor you can’t do me no wrong

This is my fourth day being homeless

I don’t wanna say I’m feeling hopeless

Cause I know

And you know

We all know

Man aa trapper, Man aa trapper

Can’t fold bro never

This the fucking Kwaku rasta

Make them no go tell you another story

Bout this nigga (no, no)

A true life, a true life survivor

Man aa trapper, Man aa trapper

Can’t fold bro never!

This the fucking Kwaku Rasta

Make them no go tell you another story

Bout this niggas a true life survivor

You ever seen a bad man rolling so soft

Blackie’s no pagan

Can’t be so soft

I see I close eyes niggas be so funny

A true survivor you can’t do me no wrong

You ever seen a bad man rolling so soft

ever seen a bad man rolling so soft

Blackie’s no pagan

Can’t be so soft

I see I close eyes niggas be so funny

A true survivor you can’t do me no wrong

