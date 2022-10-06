LYRICS: Black Sherif

Raving Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif is here with a fine tune named; ‘The Homeless Song’ off his debut album, ‘The Villian I Never Was’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.I’m at my down-est in life
And I’ll be homeless for a while
I know it’s unbelievable
Cause I had a home few days ago
It’s been hell
For me and the boys but I pray
It don’t lead me to do what I don’t have to
So guide me o lord and protect jiggy oh Papa
Said I been trying to keep my cool
They say it’s up to you
You gotta be the fool, I said a fool for who my boo (my boo)
You ever seen a bad man rolling so soft
Blackie’s no pagan
Can’t be so soft
I see I close eyes niggas be so funny
A true survivor you can’t do me no wrong
You ever seen a bad man rolling so soft
Blackie’s no pagan
Can’t be so soft
I see I close eyes niggas be so funny
A true survivor you can’t do me no wrong
This is my fourth day being homeless
I don’t wanna say I’m feeling hopeless
Cause I know
And you know
We all know
Man aa trapper, Man aa trapper
Can’t fold bro never
This the fucking Kwaku rasta
Make them no go tell you another story
Bout this nigga (no, no)
A true life, a true life survivor
Man aa trapper, Man aa trapper
Can’t fold bro never!
This the fucking Kwaku Rasta
Make them no go tell you another story
Bout this niggas a true life survivor
You ever seen a bad man rolling so soft
Blackie’s no pagan
Can’t be so soft
I see I close eyes niggas be so funny
A true survivor you can’t do me no wrong
You ever seen a bad man rolling so soft
ever seen a bad man rolling so soft
Blackie’s no pagan
Can’t be so soft
I see I close eyes niggas be so funny
A true survivor you can’t do me no wrong