LYRICS: Black Sherif

Award winning Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif drops ‘Sad Boys Don’t Fold’ off his maiden album, ‘The Villian I Never Was’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.Ouu ye ye Blacko eh
Eh yah yah yah yah
All my niggas tri mu y sum
Don’t you mess around with the crew
Swear to God this time ay3 hu
So we strapped all night in the sum!
Clearing everyone who don’t want
Me to live my life, fucking fools
Rest in peace too all of them dudes!
Talk is cheap that’s all you dey do
Meet the trapper of the year
Meet the man who’s always been
Sad and balling everyday!
Ask about me, ask about me!
Gave up many times on my way
Had no one to come get me lit
Too many times I said, ‘back again’
They was vеry tired of me!
You know sad boys don’t fold
So jigga man nevеr fold
I kept my heart cold
And I went through this all
You know sad boys don’t fold
So jigga man never fold
I kept my heart cold
And I fought like a man bro
Sending love to my rastas
We’ll be great nti moda a monda
Sending love to my rastas
We’ll be great nti moda a monda
Sending love to my rastas
We’ll be great nti moda a monda
Sending love to my rastas
We’ll be great nti moda a monda
Can’t you see I don’t move like you
Big sherif When I talk I do
Took my L’s with my chest out true
Pampanaa I don’t watch I shoot
Mr Man whatchu you really wanna do?
Tell me now if you’re done with the school
That’s my mum anytime on the phone
She don’t like the path that I’m on!
But I understand
Cause nobody know the shit that I’m on
[Oh Oh]
I understand
Cause nobody know the shit that I’m on
[Oh that I’m on]
Sending love to my rastas
We’ll be great nti moda a monda
Sending love to my rastas
We’ll be great nti moda a monda
Sending love to my rastas
We’ll be great nti moda a monda
Sending love to my rastas
We’ll be great nti moda a monda
You know sad boys don’t fold
So jigga man never fold
I kept my heart cold
And I fought like a man bro
You know sad boys don’t fold
So jigga man never fold
I kept my heart cold
And I fought like a man bro