LYRICS: Black Sherif

Award winning Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif drops ‘Sad Boys Don’t Fold’ off his maiden album, ‘The Villian I Never Was’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.Ouu ye ye Blacko eh

Eh yah yah yah yah

All my niggas tri mu y sum

Don’t you mess around with the crew

Swear to God this time ay3 hu

So we strapped all night in the sum!

Clearing everyone who don’t want

Me to live my life, fucking fools

Rest in peace too all of them dudes!

Talk is cheap that’s all you dey do

Meet the trapper of the year

Meet the man who’s always been

Sad and balling everyday!

Ask about me, ask about me!

Gave up many times on my way

Had no one to come get me lit

Too many times I said, ‘back again’

They was vеry tired of me!

You know sad boys don’t fold

So jigga man nevеr fold

I kept my heart cold

And I went through this all

You know sad boys don’t fold

So jigga man never fold

I kept my heart cold

And I fought like a man bro

Sending love to my rastas

We’ll be great nti moda a monda

Sending love to my rastas

We’ll be great nti moda a monda

Sending love to my rastas

We’ll be great nti moda a monda

Sending love to my rastas

We’ll be great nti moda a monda

Can’t you see I don’t move like you

Big sherif When I talk I do

Took my L’s with my chest out true

Pampanaa I don’t watch I shoot

Mr Man whatchu you really wanna do?

Tell me now if you’re done with the school

That’s my mum anytime on the phone

She don’t like the path that I’m on!

But I understand

Cause nobody know the shit that I’m on

[Oh Oh]

I understand

Cause nobody know the shit that I’m on

[Oh that I’m on]

Sending love to my rastas

We’ll be great nti moda a monda

Sending love to my rastas

We’ll be great nti moda a monda

Sending love to my rastas

We’ll be great nti moda a monda

Sending love to my rastas

We’ll be great nti moda a monda

You know sad boys don’t fold

So jigga man never fold

I kept my heart cold

And I fought like a man bro

You know sad boys don’t fold

So jigga man never fold

I kept my heart cold

And I fought like a man bro

