LYRICS: Black Sherif

Talented Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif pins out another lovely tune named; ’45’ off his debut album, ‘The Villian I Never Was’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.Intro]
JAE5
Fortified (Fuego)
My nigga this shit divine
I said it, I did it
No lie
Everything checked no decline
Nobody fit tell me how this shit goes
If I fail, I needed that I’ll come back stronger
I love to learn that way that’s how I grow
A tough skin, that’s the trauma child code
Easy brrr go easy
Spend a lotta time on your self
I don’t care about me no more
I’m only bout survival
Easy brrr go easy
Spend a lotta time on your self
I don’t care about me no more
Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko
Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko
Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko
Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko
Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko
Kwaku Rasta eh
Trapping my way up
Doing this shit my way
I really don’t fuck with pagans
Nny3 sikas3m dea later
Told you guys s3 menfri ha
4 hours drive to my homeland
I learned this shit the hard way man
Slwhy i move like a jail man
Scars on my face mabr3 o jack
Jigga dem lied on my name
I couldn’t do shit bout it
Nti na daadaa you go see me then I frustrate
Oh my days
Which kind world be this
Jigga dem lied on my name
And I couldn’t do shit bout it
Dem dey take my bread from my mouth
They no want make jigga eat
Oh my days
Which kind world be this?
Oh I say
Easy brrr go easy
Spend a lotta time on your self
I don’t care about me no more
I’m only bout survival
Easy brrr go easy
Spend a lotta time on your self
I don’t care about me no more
Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko
Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko
Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko
Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko
Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko
Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko
Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko
Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko
Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko
Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko