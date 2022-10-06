LYRICS: Black Sherif

Talented Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif pins out another lovely tune named; ’45’ off his debut album, ‘The Villian I Never Was’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.Intro]

JAE5

Fortified (Fuego)

My nigga this shit divine

I said it, I did it

No lie

Everything checked no decline

Nobody fit tell me how this shit goes

If I fail, I needed that I’ll come back stronger

I love to learn that way that’s how I grow

A tough skin, that’s the trauma child code

Easy brrr go easy

Spend a lotta time on your self

I don’t care about me no more

I’m only bout survival

Easy brrr go easy

Spend a lotta time on your self

I don’t care about me no more

Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko

Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko

Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko

Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko

Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko

Kwaku Rasta eh

Trapping my way up

Doing this shit my way

I really don’t fuck with pagans

Nny3 sikas3m dea later

Told you guys s3 menfri ha

4 hours drive to my homeland

I learned this shit the hard way man

Slwhy i move like a jail man

Scars on my face mabr3 o jack

Jigga dem lied on my name

I couldn’t do shit bout it

Nti na daadaa you go see me then I frustrate

Oh my days

Which kind world be this

Jigga dem lied on my name

And I couldn’t do shit bout it

Dem dey take my bread from my mouth

They no want make jigga eat

Oh my days

Which kind world be this?

Oh I say

Easy brrr go easy

Spend a lotta time on your self

I don’t care about me no more

I’m only bout survival

Easy brrr go easy

Spend a lotta time on your self

I don’t care about me no more

Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko

Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko

Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko

Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko

Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko

Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko

Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko

Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko

Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko

Sɛ meyɛ aa na mewu aa na meko

–