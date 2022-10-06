LYRICS: Black Sherif

Talented Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif served his listeners with a groovy tune dubbed, ‘Prey Da Youngsta’ off his maiden album, ‘The Villian I Never Was’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.Mind your speech bro niggas be wildin’
Them jiggas don’t like we
Yes I see bro, and I heard about it
It’s all nice my breh
Cause as e dey I no get two fucks
To give man ah man nah
I’m just chill about it
Cuh none ah dem cyant stop my ting
Big 7 said to me Jiggy what’s happenin’
My shella I’m on this shit, still on their
Necks o, John foɔ no se aba dze
Them never fit do like this io!
Them likin’ it
If they no like it sef dey go like am yes I said it I we runnin it
Yes man we runnin’ it (Fire man say)
Prey am Prey am
Prey the youngster put him on radar
Prayer prayer
Holy father holdin’ me right now
Prey am Prey am
Prey the youngster put him on radar
Prayer prayer
Holy father holdin’ me right now
Nyame nkoa na’sɔ mi mu ah
Kwaku-ey nyame nkoaaa na’sɔ mi mu ahh
Rasta-ey
Nyame nkoa na’sɔ mi mu ahh
Them no know the story
So I hit the roof when they talkin’
Different truth to the mandem
But people like me don’t worry
Cause them man are borin’
Rather burn da zoot than care bout jigga dem wallahi I’m sorry
They see we on the move teleportin’
Oh boy are you scared
Are you stalkin’ or you are slowly dyin’
Are you scared are you stalkin’- (Stalkin’)
Ay-are you stalkin’ or you are slowly dyin’
Are you scared are you stalkin’
Prey am Prey am
Prey the youngster put him on radar
Prayer prayer
Holy father holdin’ me right now
Prey am Prey am
Prey the youngster put him on radar
Prayer prayer
Holy father holdin’ me right now
Prey am Prey am
Prey the youngster put him on radar
Prayer prayer
Holy father holdin’ me right now
Prey am Prey am
Prey the youngster put him on radar
Prayer prayer
Holy father holdin’ me right now
Nyame nkoa na’sɔ mi mu ah
Kwaku-ey nyame nkoaaa na’sɔ mi mu ahh
Rasta-ey
Nyame nkoa na’sɔ mi mu ahh
Ahh