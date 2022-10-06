LYRICS: Black Sherif

Talented Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif served his listeners with a groovy tune dubbed, ‘Prey Da Youngsta’ off his maiden album, ‘The Villian I Never Was’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.Mind your speech bro niggas be wildin’

Them jiggas don’t like we

Yes I see bro, and I heard about it

It’s all nice my breh

Cause as e dey I no get two fucks

To give man ah man nah

I’m just chill about it

Cuh none ah dem cyant stop my ting

Big 7 said to me Jiggy what’s happenin’

My shella I’m on this shit, still on their

Necks o, John foɔ no se aba dze

Them never fit do like this io!

Them likin’ it

If they no like it sef dey go like am yes I said it I we runnin it

Yes man we runnin’ it (Fire man say)

Prey am Prey am

Prey the youngster put him on radar

Prayer prayer

Holy father holdin’ me right now

Prey am Prey am

Prey the youngster put him on radar

Prayer prayer

Holy father holdin’ me right now

Nyame nkoa na’sɔ mi mu ah

Kwaku-ey nyame nkoaaa na’sɔ mi mu ahh

Rasta-ey

Nyame nkoa na’sɔ mi mu ahh

Them no know the story

So I hit the roof when they talkin’

Different truth to the mandem

But people like me don’t worry

Cause them man are borin’

Rather burn da zoot than care bout jigga dem wallahi I’m sorry

They see we on the move teleportin’

Oh boy are you scared

Are you stalkin’ or you are slowly dyin’

Are you scared are you stalkin’- (Stalkin’)

Ay-are you stalkin’ or you are slowly dyin’

Are you scared are you stalkin’

Prey am Prey am

Prey the youngster put him on radar

Prayer prayer

Holy father holdin’ me right now

Prey am Prey am

Prey the youngster put him on radar

Prayer prayer

Holy father holdin’ me right now

Prey am Prey am

Prey the youngster put him on radar

Prayer prayer

Holy father holdin’ me right now

Prey am Prey am

Prey the youngster put him on radar

Prayer prayer

Holy father holdin’ me right now

Nyame nkoa na’sɔ mi mu ah

Kwaku-ey nyame nkoaaa na’sɔ mi mu ahh

Rasta-ey

Nyame nkoa na’sɔ mi mu ahh

Ahh

–