LYRICS: Black Sherif

Raving Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif puts out a melodious song named; ‘Oil In My Head’ off his debut album, ‘The Villian I Never Was’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.Face covered like a Taliban
Just a bad man moving bad
All me want is some peace of mind
Roll one then I burn it loud vibrations up and that
See no evil I see no man
Oil in my head
Everything I touch is blessed
All I see is blessings
And no man can stop this
Send them away
Evil eyes don’t watch me
Cause all I see is blessings
And no man can stop this
Oh lord I won’t stop for nothing
Victory is near I’m feeling it
And I stay g wid it [ah ah
I won’t stop for nothing
Victory is near I’m feeling it
And I stay g wid it [ah ah
Man don’t stay down when man fall
I get up and come for more
I get up and come for more
Man don’t stay down when man fall
I get up and come for more
I get up and come for
I get up and come for more
Oil in my head
Everything I touch is blessed
All I see is blessings
And no man can stop this
Send them away
Evil eyes don’t watch me
Cause all I see is blessings
And no man can stop this
Oil in my head
Everything I touch is blessed
All I see is blessings
And no man can stop this
Send them away
Evil eyes don’t watch me
Cause all I see is blessings
And no man can stop this
Send them all
Send them away
Send them away
Send them all
Oil in my head
Oil in my head
Oil in my head
Send them away
Oil in my head
Everything I touch is blessed
All I see is blessings
And no man can stop this
Send them away
Evil eyes don’t watch me
Cause all I see is blessings
And no man can stop this
Send them all
Send them away
Send them away
Send them all
Oil in my head
Oil in my head
Oil in my head
Send them away