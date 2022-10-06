LYRICS: Black Sherif

Raving Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif puts out a melodious song named; ‘Oil In My Head’ off his debut album, ‘The Villian I Never Was’. Below is the lyrics to the song to enable you sing along.Face covered like a Taliban

Just a bad man moving bad

All me want is some peace of mind

Roll one then I burn it loud vibrations up and that

See no evil I see no man

Oil in my head

Everything I touch is blessed

All I see is blessings

And no man can stop this

Send them away

Evil eyes don’t watch me

Cause all I see is blessings

And no man can stop this

Oh lord I won’t stop for nothing

Victory is near I’m feeling it

And I stay g wid it [ah ah

I won’t stop for nothing

Victory is near I’m feeling it

And I stay g wid it [ah ah

Man don’t stay down when man fall

I get up and come for more

I get up and come for more

Man don’t stay down when man fall

I get up and come for more

I get up and come for

I get up and come for more

Oil in my head

Everything I touch is blessed

All I see is blessings

And no man can stop this

Send them away

Evil eyes don’t watch me

Cause all I see is blessings

And no man can stop this

Oil in my head

Everything I touch is blessed

All I see is blessings

And no man can stop this

Send them away

Evil eyes don’t watch me

Cause all I see is blessings

And no man can stop this

Send them all

Send them away

Send them away

Send them all

Oil in my head

Oil in my head

Oil in my head

Send them away

Oil in my head

Everything I touch is blessed

All I see is blessings

And no man can stop this

Send them away

Evil eyes don’t watch me

Cause all I see is blessings

And no man can stop this

Send them all

Send them away

Send them away

Send them all

Oil in my head

Oil in my head

Oil in my head

Send them away

