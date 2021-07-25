lynyrd-skynyrd-guitarist-recovering-following-emergency-heart-surgery

(CNN) Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington is recovering after undergoing emergency heart surgery, the band said on its Facebook page.

Rossington, the band’s only original member still playing in the current iteration, is “home resting and recovering with his family,” according to the post on Friday.

“He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery,” it said, adding Rossington “encouraged the band to go perform in his absence.”

“We wish Gary a speedy recovery and we will see the Skynyrd Nation very soon!”

Rossington has had heart problems in the past. In a 2018 article examining the band’s history, the Tampa Bay Times reported the guitarist had previously survived quintuple bypass surgery.