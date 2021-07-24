lyndon-dykes-nets-twice-as-qpr-come-from-behind-to-defeat-premier-league-giants-manchester-united

Manchester United failed to impress in their second pre-season encounter of this summer after a 4-2 loss to QPR

Although United began on a bright note after Jesse Lingard opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, QPR then scored four goals

Lyndon Dykes grabbed a brace in the encounter to ensure the Red Devils are defeated on a day Ole Gunnar Solskjaer renewed his contract

It was the Red Devil’s second pre-season fixture having defeated Derby County 2-1 away from home on Sunday.

And it looked like United would continue on a winning note as it took only three minutes before Jesse Lingard opened the scoring against QPR.

And just four minutes later, it was 1-1 courtesy a stunning strike Charlie Austin and it remained one apiece at halftime.

There were plenty of goals to come in the second half as Lyndon Dykes put his side ahead for the very first time in the encounter in the 52nd minute making it 2-1.

And six minutes later, it was 3-1 courtesy a Moses Odubajo strike before Lyndon Dykes made it 4-1 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on the hour mark.

Youngster Anthony Elanga reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute for a United side missing a chunk of their big guns as it ended QPR 4-2 Man Utd via Sky Sports.

Sancho completes switch to Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskaer appears excited with the arrival of English winger Jadon Sancho.

The 21-year-old joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund on a five year deal valued around £73 million. They also included an option for an extension after his current contract expires.

He will add depth to the United attack which already has players like Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

And when Solskjaer was asked about his latest signing, the Norwegian couldn’t hide his delight as he showers praises on the forward.

Who will win the EPL next season?

. earlier reported that Wayne Rooney has expressed confidence in Man United winning the Premier League ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Red Devils finished second behind rivals Man City who won the title under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola last term.

However, despite missing out on the domestic crown, the Red Devils did show a glimpse of significant progress and appear to be on the up.

And in attempts to further ensure they challenge for the title, the Old Trafford dwellers have completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

