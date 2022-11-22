Lydia Bright gets ‘Hollywood glam’ makeover while on mum duty to sassy toddler

There’s nothing more confidence-inducing than getting dolled up and looking glamorous, especially when you’re a busy mum. And we’re sure that’s exactly how former TOWIE star Lydia Bright felt on a big night out for her sister Georgia’s birthday party – even though she reveals was still on “mum duty” throughout.

Lydia, 31, captioned her party post “Hollywood Glam, took a village, but it felt FABULOUS.” And she looked pretty fabulous, too.

She debuted a freshly-coloured and softly layered bob, asking followers “Do you like the shorter hair?” Her new cut was the work of hairdresser Sandy Wood who notes how versatile a mid-length style like this can be, while Lydia’s refreshed blonde came courtesy of colourist Amber Dowding.

Lydia looks glamorous in new snaps posted to her Instagram

Amber posted on Instagram: “Fresh colour to brighten in time for the festive season” alongside a photo of Lydia’s beautifully sunny bob. We also love how Lydia’s long sweeping 70s fringe tickles her brows, which also had a mini-makeover of their own for the occasion. “Fresh brows” Lydia posts on her Instagram, following a microblading session from cosmetic tattoo specialist Natasha Fox.

For her makeup, Lydia opted for a flush of coral blush to enhance her glowy skin, teamed with a peachy lip and subtle winged eyeliner. It created a fresh, modern pretty look to go with her stunning sequined black dress by designer Nadine Merabi. As Lydia put it, “Made a change from my everyday mum-bun and easy-to-run-after toddler trainers.”

Her look features a freshly chopped and coloured bob

What made the glamorous reveal even more special (and real) was that Lydia’s two-year-old daughter, Loretta, came along for the occasion, too. But Lydia’s cute mini-me seemed a lot more unimpressed about the whole occasion, with the toddler making funny faces as her mum tried to capture a group photo with her equally glammed-up sisters. “The Bright Girls… Keep swiping for Loretta’s poses,” Lydia posted, with a laughing emoji.

Even on a night out, being a mum always comes first. As Lydia puts it, “I was still on duty.”

Her fans seemed to love the relatable post, with one fellow mum commenting: “I love that you show the not so glam bits of mum life, definitely makes me feel better that my daughter is soooo strong willed at times.”

Luckily it looks like she still got to let her hair down later at the birthday party, sharing a cute video as she and her sisters sung and danced the night away to a live sax band. “I am so happy that someone caught this on camera, unbreakable, everlasting love.” Aw!

